Cross Country season wrapped up for the upper classifications in the state as Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia all competed at their respective class in a 5,000-meter race.
The Conway girls took home a sixth-place finish, trailing behind winner Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Har-Ber and Bentonville West.
Freshman Meg Swindle led the charge as she finished 29th with a time of 21 minutes, 9.76 seconds, followed by freshman Lillian King’s 33rd-place finish with a time of 21:21.
Freshman Anna Kate Simco and junior Alex Gruchalski finished back-to-back in 47th and 48th with times of 22:13.41 and 22:14.55, respectively.
Other finishes for Conway’s girls team were 60th (junior Melaina Taylor, 22:46.40), 63rd (junior Allison Ross, 22:55.72), 66th (freshman Landry Modersohn, 22:59.58), 67th (freshman Jalyn Anthony, 23:02.50) and 97th (junior Lexi Kennedy, 25:01.32).
The Conway boys had a similar outcome, finishing in seventh, behind winner Bentonville, Har-Ber, Fayetteville, Bentonville West, Rogers Heritage and Rogers.
The Wampus Cats were led by senior John Sutton, who finished third with a time of 15:50.26, while freshman Max Henry and senior Cade Swindle finished back-to-back in 26th and 27th, with times of 16:58.63 and 16:59.20, respectively.
Senior Ethan Kailey finished 47th with a time of 17:30.80.
Other finishes for Conway were 82nd (sophomore Charlie Meek, 18:34.14), 89th (freshman Jake Tatom, 18:56.43), 100th (junior Chase Fralick, 19:33.65), 101st (junior Denver Norman, 19:37.71) and 107th (sophomore Luke Chandler, 19:56.45).
At the 5A level, the Vilonia girls turned in a third-place finish behind winner Mountain Home and Greenwood.
Leading Vilonia was freshman Sophie Havens with a time of 21:01.92, while senior Laynie White finished 16th with a time of 21:12.60.
Other Vilonia finishes were 28th (senior Brandie Rottman, 22:05.40), 32nd (sophomore Kaci Buck, 22:24.76), 35th (freshman Emma Taylor, 22:37.43), 36th (freshman Sadie Havens, 22:39.60), 42nd (senior Evy McKissack, 22:55.80), 50 (senior Emma Buck, 23:21.07) and 55th (senior Shelby Duncan, 23:31.97).
Meanwhile, Greenbrier placed 13th as a team, led by sixth-place finisher junior Presley Roberts, who had a time of 20:05.49.
Other finishers for Greenbrier were 54th (freshman Sydney Riddle, 23:27.79), 79th (senior Mary Beaver, 24:43.89), 83rd (sophomore Emily Blankenship, 24:47.57), 105th (freshman Amaris Talley, 25:49.10), 120th (sophomore Kiahlee Massery, 26:55.45) and 157th (sophomore Layloni Hanson, 32:42.82).
The Vilonia boys turned in a fourth-place finish behind winner Lake Hamilton, Mountain Home and Siloam Springs.
The Eagles were led by senior David Adams, who finished 17th with a time of 17:15.27.
He was followed by a 19th-place finish from senior Tate Smithhart, who finished with a time of 17:19.37.
Other Vilonia finishes were 28th (freshman Cade Adams, 17:46.52), 37th (junior Clayton Jones, 18:05.02), 63rd (freshman Claeb Hogue, 18:38.09), 76th (senior Gabe Goodwin, 19:01.67), 78th (junior Cade Wagner, 19:12, 03), 96th (sophomore Cole Finley, 19:25.70), 105th (freshman Blake Collier, 19:46.79).
Greenbrier’s boys team turned in a 10th-place finish, led by senior Dominic Ward’s 10th-place finish with a time of 16:58.44.
Sophomore Logan Gates was closely behind with a 11th-place finish and a time of 17:01.08.
Other finishers for Greenbrier were 35th (freshman Chris Palmer, 18:01.65), 80th (freshman Cayden Hartman, 19:12.59), 102nd (sophomore Tommy Fitzgerald, 19:41.12), 114th (junior Ashton Kelly, 20:04.19), 119th (senior Thane Johnson, 20:22.89), 123rd (freshman Aiden Talley, 20:29.03) and 136th (freshman Trevor Hall, 21:03.05).
