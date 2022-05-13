The City of Conway has been home to countless sporting events over the decades. With three colleges and three high schools, there are multiple events per week during the school year.
In the summer, and year-round these days, youth sports fill our parks, as well as our hotels and restaurants.
They usually bring lots of excitement and entertainment, to players and fans alike. From the UCA Bears hosting NCAA playoff football games at Estes Stadium to five-year old t-ball games out at the Don Owen Complex, and everything in-between that you can imagine.
All those events are played by amateurs, from little boys and girls running around making friends to college kids dreaming of making it big.
But the pros will be arriving soon, as Conway will be hosting the WLN Central Arkansas Open professional women’s golf tournament.
The WLN is the Women’s Leadership Network, a program run through UCA’s Outreach and Community Engagement initiative. It is a Conway-based non-profit organization created for women, by women, to support women who are seasoned or aspirant leaders in the home, at work, or in the community.
The purpose of the WLN is to provide opportunities for women to connect from various backgrounds in Conway and surrounding areas.
This will be the third year for this professional golf tournament to be held here in the City of Colleges.
From May 15-20, Centennial Valley Country Club will host a series of events related to the tourney. The entire week’s schedule is free to spectators.
There are lots of local volunteers and local sponsors who are making this happen.
Presenting sponsors are Rock Pond Pros and Pinnacle Legacy Law based in Little Rock. They join Founders Club sponsor Crain Hyundai of Conway and 23 other sponsors to pull this off.
In addition, Conway families are supporting the tournament by housing 70 of the professional golfers in their homes, creating lifelong friendships with women from all around the world.
On Sunday evening, there is a Meet the Pros Party at Centennial Valley. It will be held outdoors starting at 5:30 p.m. and includes a free dinner.
Monday is the Pro-Am day, where resident hackers will have a chance to play with these professional golfers. It’s of course just for fun, but locals better bring their A-game.
The four-round tournament begins Tuesday morning and will conclude Friday.
The Central Arkansas Open is an official event on the Women’s All Pro Tour (WAPT) and is an official qualifying event for the LPGA's Epson Tour (formerly the Symetra Tour) and aspiring LPGA tour players.
The WAPT’s primary goal is to provide more opportunities for women to advance in professional golf.
The tour runs from March to July, and includes stops in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Kansas.
Prior to this Conway tourney, they played in Fairfield Bay. The following week they will be teeing up in Bella Vista.
The tour attracts an international field, as participants hail from all over the world, including New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Philippines, Scotland, India, Columbia, Chile, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Canada, Australia and Brazil.
The total prize money for the week is $55,000. The champion will receive a minimum payout of $10,000. The experience for all will be priceless.
For more information, visit www.centralarkansasopen.com, the Central Arkansas Open Facebook page or contact the tournament directors April Worley (501-472-3134 / aprilworley8101@gmail.com) or Pete Tanguay (501-908-3876 / pete@rockpondpros.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.