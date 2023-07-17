SEARCY — The Conway Wampus Cats went undefeated to win the 2023 Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament at Harding University on Friday and Saturday.
Conway beat Bryant 19-13 to win the championship game.
Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo was named the tournament’s most outstanding offensive player.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said new Conway coach Buck James. “We’ve improved a lot. We’ve got a pretty good group of receivers and quarterback. I think our defensive guys have improved every single week and proven that when we go out there and play catch, we can be pretty good at it.”
In pool play Friday, Conway beat Jonesboro 33-7, Marion 15-12, Quitman 44-9, Harding Academy 37-0 and Bald Knob 24-6.
In tournament play Saturday, Conway beat West Memphis 30-6, Camden Fairview 39-10, Maumelle 33-6 and Bryant 13-6 in the finals of the winner’s bracket.
Bryant then fought their way back to play Conway again with the Wampus Cats winning the championship of the double-elimination tournament.
James, who was hired in late May after winning five consecutive state titles at Bryant, said last week that the next week would be important for his team. They hosted a team camp last week before playing in the Sonic Air Raid.
“I think we’re improving,” he said. “We still have a lot to do. We’re probably like every other team in the state of Arkansas. I think we’ve got a lot to do to get where we want to be. Our kids see that. Our coaches see that.
“Our kids took the attitude to work hard last week and get better. We’ve got to continue to do that.”
Conway’s junior varsity team also played in the tournament.
The Wampus Cats beat Marion’s JV 25-12 in their first game. They beat Benton, La., 25-12. They lost to Bryant 32-6 in their next game. They lost to Maumelle 21-16. They beat Lonoke 27-9 before beating Searcy 16-13 in their final pool play game.
The Conway JV advanced to the championship bracket. The Wampus Cats lost to Benton, La., 35-28 and were eliminated by Searcy, 16-7.
