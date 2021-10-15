A thriller in Fort Smith kept Conway undefeated in Class 7A Central, while Greenbrier, Vilonia and Quitman joined the Wampus Cats as undefeated teams within conference play.
The Wampus Cats (6-1, 4-0 7A Central) entered Fort Smith Northside (6-2, 2-2 7A Central) fresh off back-to-back blowout wins over North Little Rock and Cabot, but played a defensive struggle against the Grizzlies in a 23-21 win.
Conway took the lead with 22 seconds left in the game to extend the team’s winning streak to six as sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo punched it in from one yard out.
Conway and Northside were neck-and-neck throughout the game, trading blow for blow, but it looked as though the Grizzlies would get the better of the Wampus Cats as Omolo was picked off at the Conway 36.
The interception was returned to the 23, which allowed running back Sundquist Church to rush for a 23-yard touchdown on the following play to take a 21-17 lead with 5:10 left to play.
The Wampus Cats stalled out on their drive and elected to punt.
After driving into the red zone, Northside attempted to seal the win after Conway had used all three timeouts with a try to pick up a 4th-and-1.
However, the Wampus Cat defense held strong, holding the Grizzlies and forced a turnover on downs.
Taking over at the 19 with 2:17 left on the clock and down by four, Conway started driving up field.
Using 11 plays, the Wampus Cats faced just one third down, which was picked up on the drive that spanned 81 yards.
Omolo rushed up the middle, using his blockers to score the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds on the clock.
Conway junior linebacker Garrett Sanders sealed the game with an interception to preserve the Wampus Cats’ perfect 7A Central record.
Conway hosts Little Rock Central next Friday.
Greenbrier handled business like it should against Pea Ridge at home, winning 49-12 to improve to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in 5A West play.
Deep balls were the theme early as senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox hit senior wide receiver Thatcher Strack on a 49-yard pass on the Panthers’ opening drive before rushing for a 1-yard score.
The second series saw Wilcox connect with senior wide receiver Jacob Mathis on a 46-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.
Senior running back Dawson Spencer scored on a 1-yard rush, while sophomore running back Eli Weaver scored on a 2-yard carry.
Wilcox then threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Carter McElhany to extend the lead to 35, enacting the sportsmanship rule for the second half.
Wilcox then rushed for an 8-yard score to go up 42-0 with 4:20 left in the half.
Pea Ridge added a pair of touchdowns before Greenbrier scored its final touchdown with 9:23 left in the game by sophomore quarterback Kane Griffin.
Greenbrier hosts Farmington next Friday.
Vilonia, too, improved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in 5A West play as the Eagles beat Harrison 28-14 at home.
Vilonia took advantage of four Goblin turnovers in the game to come out on top.
However, it was a bad snap on a punt by Vilonia that allowed Harrison to jump out to an early 7-0 lead.
Vilonia bounced back with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Lane Hunter.
It was another Eagle turnover that led to the Goblins scoring as senior safety Dylan Block picked off an Austin Myers pass for a pick-6 that was returned 33 yards.
From that point on, it was all Vilonia as it scored 21 unanswered en route to victory.
The Eagles got scores on a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Hunter and then a 1-yard touchdown pass from Myers to senior wide receiver Connor Eary after a Vilonia interception.
The Eagles scored for the final time on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Seth Kirk.
Vilonia hosts Alma next Friday.
Mayflower (0-7, 0-4 4-3A) put up a fight early, but ultimately Perryville was too much in a 58-14 loss at home.
The Eagles found themselves trailing 26-14 in the second quarter before Perryville opened things up, leading 40-14 at half.
Perryville poured on 18 points in the second half to come away with the win.
Mayflower has its likely best chance at a win next Friday as it hosts Two Rivers.
Conway Christian (0-7, 0-4 4-2A) found itself on the losing end once again as it played a close game at Yellville-Summit, falling 24-12.
The Eagles are back at it at home next Friday as they host Mountainburg.
Quitman (5-2, 4-0 4-2A) stayed undefeated in conference play with a 41-0 win over Magazine on Friday.
The Bulldogs have played a softer conference schedule thus far, beating teams that are a combined 2-14 in conference play.
The road starts to get tougher as Quitman takes on the undefeated Bigelow Panthers next Friday in Bigelow.
