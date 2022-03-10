Long-time Conway High School fans are very familiar with the 1964 football team. That Wampus Cat squad went 11-0 and captured the school’s first gridiron state championship.
Conway was a class AA school back then, with the highest classification being AAA. There were no playoffs in those days, so the state champions were determined by the polls, just like college football back in the day.
Coached by Rex Lovell and assisted by James Clark and Bill Stephens, the Wampus Cats had a stellar 1964 campaign, capturing the Region 3-AA West championship.
The high point came when Conway knocked off perennial AAA powerhouse Little Rock Central by a score of 7-0.
When all the dust settled at the end of season, Conway High became the first class AA school to be ranked No. 1 overall in the final AP poll.
As a reward for the undefeated state championship season, Wampus Cat supporters raised money to send the team to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Nebraska to secure the 1964 national title, also as voted on by the polls.
In 1967, something similar happened, but somehow has been mostly overlooked.
Following that 1964 season, Lovell left to join coach Raymond Bright’s staff at Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas.
Stephens was promoted to the head coaching position at Conway High for the 1965 and 1966 seasons. Then in the spring of 1967, he too jumped to the college ranks, also joining Bright’s Bears across town.
Conway quickly promoted assistant Dennis Fulmer to fill the head coaching vacancy. Leading his alma mater, Fulmer and his team found quick success. His assistant coaches that year were Joe Fred Young, Ernie Miller, Johnny Simmons and to some extent, even basketball coach C.D. Taylor.
That 1967 team was projected to be good, but they ended up doing even better than most expected. The Cats won their first seven games, before falling to class AAA North Little Rock by a score of 27-20.
That ended up being Conway’s only loss, finishing at 10-1. They again won the Region 3-AA West and finished ranked sixth in the final overall poll.
In the final class AA poll, the Wampus Cats were ranked No. 1. That’s a state championship, folks.
Nashville finished with the No. 1 ranking in class A, while Stamps ended up No. 1 in class B.
Unfortunately, that 1967 state title has really never been recognized the way it should have here in Conway.
There was no Cotton Bowl trip for the 1967 squad.
In the Conway High football game programs each fall, it notes the 1964 state championship, but not 1967.
In Buzz Bolding Arena, banners hang in the concourse area for each sport displaying state champions. The 1964 team is listed, the 1967 team is not. Same on the school’s athletic website.
I asked a few folks from that era if they knew why this feat had been slighted for so long, and none really knew.
I had speculated perhaps that, for whatever reason, there may have been some hard feelings between various coaches or administrators over the years. There can be some big egos, and petty grievances, in the coaching world. But I really do not think that is the case here.
It was likely a combination of several factors, none of them nefarious at all.
Among the most obvious, that 1964 group was named the overall number one team in the state, while the 1967 bunch was not.
The 1964 team was the first, the 1967 team was the second. Only a few seasons apart, maybe it just did not feel quite the same.
That 1964 team finished undefeated, while the 1967 guys lost one game. The 1964 group beat their AAA foe (Little Rock), whereas 1967 did not (North Little Rock).
But honestly, in those days, a lot of people back in 1967 may never have even seen that the AP had ranked Conway at number one.
But that is about to change.
The school’s athletic website has already been updated to list 1967 alongside 1964. Numbers have been ordered to add to the banner in the arena. The football programs will be updated this fall as well.
Now, over half a century later, a great team is finally getting some more of the recognition it deserves.
