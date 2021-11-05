A pair of conference championships were decided Friday in Faulkner County, with seeding and ending of seasons taking place as well.
Conway led the Bryant Hornets all game long until the final 21 seconds of the game, eventually falling 32-29.
After a Hornet touchdown with 4:42 left in the game and up 29-24, the Wampus Cats were determined to chew clock and make Bryant work for a chance at the 7A Central crown.
Conway running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr broke a couple lengthy runs, but soon the Wampus Cats were faced with a 3rd-and-12 situation, where Conway elected to run the ball with the game clock under two minutes.
Wampus Cat running back Jayllen Chambers was stopped at the line of scrimmage, resulting in a 4th-and-12.
Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo stepped up in the collapsing pocket and completed the fourth-down pass, but the result of the play came up short for a first down, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Thus, Bryant took over at its 26 with 1:21 left to play, trailing by five.
One minute later, the Hornets found themselves on top for the first time in the game as quarterback Carson Burnett completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to take a one-point lead.
Bryant elected to attempt a 2-point try to go up by three with 21 seconds left and converted, leaving Conway to cover 53 yards to the end zone after a short kickoff.
After four straight incompletions, the Wampus Cats’ undefeated 7A Central run and hopes of the No. 1 seed for the 7A State Playoffs came to an end as Bryant’s players celebrated on the field.
The Hornets’ in-state winning streak extends to 39 straight, while locking up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Conway will be the second seed from the 7A Central, earning a first-round bye and will host the winner of the West’s third seed or the Central’s sixth seed.
Greenbrier’s defense was the story during Greenbrier and Vilonia’s battle for the Faulkner County Judge’s Cup, a No. 1 playoff seed, an undefeated regular season and an outright 5A West championship. The game is also the last conference game between the two for at least two years as Greenbrier is moving up to Class 6A starting next season.
Unfortunately for Vilonia, there was little it could do for much of the game in a 45-22 Panther win at Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier.
The Panthers continuously held the Eagles’ high-flying offense in check, forcing multiple punts and turnovers on downs.
Early in the game, it seemed like the two teams would put on a hotly contested show for the fans in attendance as Greenbrier got an opening drive stop and then scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard rush by quarterback Cooper Wilcox.
Vilonia answered on a 3-yard run by wide receiver Kannon Bartlett.
However, it was an Eagle punt and then a muffed punt on the receiving end for the Eagles’ Connor Eary.
Eary’s muffed punt allowed the Panthers to go up by two scores as running back Eli Weaver rushed for a 9-yard score.
A field goal and touchdown by Greenbrier put the Panthers up 31-7 with 3:18 left to play in the third quarter.
On the kickoff, the soaring kick hit the ground and bounced over a leaping Bartlett. The loose ball was recovered by Greenbrier at the Vilonia 10.
Running back Nick Huett soon punched it in from the 4, making the score 38-7 with 1:51 left in the third.
Bartlett redeemed himself on a 90-yard kickoff return on the ensuing kickoff.
Vilonia then pulled within 16 after Bartlett rushed for a second touchdown, this time from 20 yards out.
Huett then capped off the scoring with a 24-yard rushing touchdown with 7:18 left as the two defenses provided stops the rest of the way.
With the win, Greenbrier locks up its first 5A West outright championship since 2012 and earns the West’s No. 1 seed and will play the Central’s fourth seed in the opening round of the Class 5A State Playoffs.
Vilonia will enter the playoffs as the West’s second seed and will host the Central’s third seed next Friday.
The Mayflower Eagles ended their season on a high note, picking up a 28-26 win over Atkins on the road.
The Eagles used a 14-6 first quarter to hold onto the lead throughout the entirety of the contest, but things got close late in the fourth as an Atkins 2-point attempt failed with about two minutes to go in the game.
Mayflower ends its season at 2-8 overall and 2-5 in its final season in the 4-3A.
Conway Christian also saw its season come to an end as it played a part in Bigelow wrapping up a second consecutive undefeated regular season campaign with the Panthers beating the Eagles 54-14.
Conway Christian went 1-9 on the season and 1-6 in Class 4-2A competition.
Quitman earned the second 4-2A seed in the Class 2A playoffs with a 40-14 win over Hector at home.
The two teams entered with identical one-loss conference records, but with Quitman prevailing, they’ll take on the 7-2A fourth seed next Friday.
