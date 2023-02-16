Conway sophomore Emerie Bohanon began the season as a starter. As of late, she’s been the first player off the bench, and it seems to be benefitting the Lady Wampus Cats in their latest win streak.
Conway has won six consecutive games after losing three in a row a month ago. During that stretch, Bohanon is averaging 14.2 points per game as the Lady Wampus Cats are now 23-5 on the season.
“Emerie started at the beginning of the year,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “That was something new for her. Last year, she came off the bench, she and Alexis (Cox) as the sixth and seventh men. We kind of noticed that the way that Emerie plays, being a starter versus her playing off the bench was a little bit different. She is definitely more relaxed whenever she comes off the bench. She is such a big spark. She plays big. She has that personality about her. She is so aggressive defensively that, for us, it was better to have Alexis start with a little bit more size than Emerie, and her come off the bench and be more relaxed, and own that role.
“Not many kids are willing to do that. That’s a tough pill to swallow, just because everyone wants to be a starter. Just talking to Emerie, we all agreed that Emerie is just better off the bench. She plays just as many minutes as a starter.. But she is just more relaxed when she comes in.”
Hutchcraft said Bohanon will be a starter and play most of the game next season.
“For us, this year, this is the role we need her in.” Hutchcraft said. “She’s willing to do that, and she’s awesome at it.”
For the season, Bohanon is averaging 10.3 points per game, fourth on the team. Chloe Clardy is averaging 20.1 points per game. Savannah Scott is averaging 11 while Cox is averaging 10.7.
Conway returns to action tonight, playing at Jonesboro. The Lady Golden Hurricane are 9-15 overall and 2-7 in the 6A-Central.
“We’re excited about going to Jonesboro,” Hutchcraft said. “It’s a basketball place. I know they are going to be much better at home. It’s something new that we haven’t done in conference play.”
Jonesboro joined the 6A-Central this season after playing in Class 5A for many years.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
thecabin.net.
