Conway sophomore Emerie Bohanon drives to the basket during the Lady Wampus Cats’ win over Little Rock Central on Tuesday. Bohanon is averaging 10.3 points per game, coming off the bench.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

Conway sophomore Emerie Bohanon began the season as a starter. As of late, she’s been the first player off the bench, and it seems to be benefitting the Lady Wampus Cats in their latest win streak.

Conway has won six consecutive games after losing three in a row a month ago. During that stretch, Bohanon is averaging 14.2 points per game as the Lady Wampus Cats are now 23-5 on the season.

