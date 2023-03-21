Conway’s Chloe Clardy recently added another accolade to her growing resume — Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Clardy, who led the Lady Wampus Cats to the Class 6A state championship, received the Gatorade honor for the second consecutive season. As a senior, Clardy averaged 24.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.5 steals per game as Conway went 28-5 en route to the school’s first state title since 2014.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.