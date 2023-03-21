Conway’s Chloe Clardy recently added another accolade to her growing resume — Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
Clardy, who led the Lady Wampus Cats to the Class 6A state championship, received the Gatorade honor for the second consecutive season. As a senior, Clardy averaged 24.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.5 steals per game as Conway went 28-5 en route to the school’s first state title since 2014.
“I feel like this is the highest honor,” Coach coach Ashley Hutchcraft said of Clardy’s honor. “It’s the one that every elite player wants to try to get. I think, for her, being the two-time recipient is big too. Last year, with us losing in the state tournament and not making it to the state finals, it put a little hindrance on it. We were obviously excited. This year, adding the state championship and MVP, it makes it feel a lot better.”
Clardy said receiving the Gatorade award was an “honor and a blessing.”
“There’s a lot of good players in Arkansas, and it was really just a blessing,” Clardy said. “Obviously winning the state championship was a big deal for us, especially after last year. We wanted to prove to people that it wasn’t a fluke this year. We just went out there and played how we played.”
Hutchcraft said Clardy’s legacy at Conway High School comes to mind when she thinks about her star player, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“She does things the right way,” Hutchcraft said. “She’s obviously a great player. But I’ll say this a thousand times – she’s a much better person. She’s very humble. She has a very gentle spirit. She cares about everyone who is around her. It’s genuine. It’s not fake.
“If there was a person of the year award, Chloe would get that too.”
Hutchcraft said while she’s coached Clardy for four years, Clardy has been around the program for a long time.
“Her dad (Terry) is a coach at the school,” Hutchcraft said. “She’s been around our team since she was a little kid. Before her, Jordan Danberry was our last Gatorade Player of the Year and she was a two-time winner. Chloe grew up watching her play. It’s kind of come full circle.”
A year ago, Conway steamrolled through the regular season then got upset in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament by Little Rock Central. This year, Conway played one of the toughest schedules in the country against teams ranked in the Top 25 by ESPN.
“We had such a tough schedule this year,” Clardy said. “The toughness of our schedule kept us dialed in on each game, and we know anyone can be beaten at any time. We really stayed dialed in this year.”
Clardy will continue her playing career at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. The Cardinal is one of the top programs in the country and were a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Women’s Tournament. Stanford was upset by Ole Miss in the second round last weekend.
“I was being recruited by a lot of people,” Clardy said. “I took official visits to Florida State, Stanford and Vanderbilt.”
Clardy said she was first contacted by Stanford as a freshman.
“I was really being recruited more last year after July,” she said. “I think it was just the overall aspect of the school and playing for one of the best coaches in women’s basketball as well as being one of the best educations you can get.”
According to the Stanford athletic website, GoStanford.com, Clardy is the first player from Arkansas to play for the Cardinal women’s basketball team.
“We couldn’t be happier that Chloe chose Stanford,” Coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She’s a 1-2 combo guard, but we think her standout strength is her defense. We know she’ll be ready to contribute at both ends of the floor.”
Clardy said she’s undecided on her major.
“I like math, so something in the math field, maybe engineering,” she said.
