On April 16, nine people became new members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Among those nine were two former Conway High School graduates — Tim Horton and Lawson Pilgrim.
Horton was an all-state running back for Conway in 1984 and 1985 and was also an all-state sprinter.
He played football at the University of Arkansas where he was a team captain and has since carved out a long coaching career that started with a nine-year stay at Appalachian State, where he served as the tight ends, running backs, wide receivers and returners coach.
He then moved to Air Force, where he spent 1999 to 2005, serving as the wide receivers and running backs coach.
Then, he spent one season at Kansas State as the running backs coach before heading to his alma mater at Arkansas where he served as the running backs coach from 2007 to 2012.
He stayed in the SEC, heading to Auburn from 2013-18 as the running backs coach and then to Vanderbilt from 2019-20 as the running backs coach.
Horton now finds himself back at Air Force as the running backs coach and the special teams coordinator.
Pilgrim played basketball for the Wampus Cats and was an integral part of the Wampus Cats’ 88-5 overall record from 1973-76.
Conway won three conference titles, two state titles and had a 36-0 undefeated season in 1976.
Pilgrim was named the Arkansas Gazette and Democrat’s Sophomore of the Year in 1974 and was named to both Super Teams in 1975 and 1976.
He was the Arkansas Activities Association’s MVP in 1976 as well as an All-American the same year.
After graduation, Pilgrim played at the University of Arkansas in 1976-77, where he lettered.
The following year, he transferred to Hendrix where he played alongside five high school teammates.
The Warriors went 69-18 during his years at Hendrix, including a 43-11 record in Arkansas Intercollegiate play, including back-to-back AIC championships.
He was the first and only two-time All-American at Hendrix.
Horton moved from Fayetteville to Conway before his ninth grade year because his father Harold Horton took the head football coaching job at Conway High School.
The younger Horton spoke on his former coaches that made an impact on his life.
“I was blessed to have some wonderful coaches in Conway,” he said. “In ninth grade, my coaches were Steve Fulmer, Ronnie Jones and Billy White. When I moved on to high school, I was coached by someone I love and respect greatly, Jerry Joe Harrison, and his assistants Bobby Hill and Johnny Tyler. Before my junior year, coach Buzz Bolding became the Cats head coach and I have so much admiration and respect for him as a coach, administrator and a person. Danny James, Kenny Smith, Jim Brown, Carol Bishop and JR Ross all helped make up a great staff at Conway High.”
Tim Horton also talked about the impact coaches can have.
“In coaching, it is said when you look back 25 years from now and what your players have become is what defines your true success,” he said. “Well, Wampus Cat coaches, you did a great job with us knuckleheads.”
Pilgrim, who is now a motivational speaker, spoke about how basketball gave him and his teammates had a great platform.
“Basketball was good to me,” he said. “It was a gift, a phenomenal platform. It didn’t matter who we played for, but we proved it for only for two or three hours, we could bring people together away from their issues, from their differences. It was never about me, it was about humanity. Making a lasting, positive difference in others, we proved it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.