Since seventh grade, Conway boys basketball team manager senior JD Grimes has seen a lot of basketball from the sidelines, but on Friday, Grimes got to see action on the court.
Conway and Little Rock Central — 2020 co-6A State champions after the COVID pandemic canceled their state finals meeting — met in an otherwise forgettable game for the Wampus Cats, which culminated in the regular season finale.
Grimes, who has tuberous sclerosis, scored for the first time in his high school basketball career.
With 1:28 left in the game, Wampus Cat sophomore RJ Patton toed the free-throw line with Conway down 77-51.
After Patton knocked down his first free throw, Conway coach Brian “Salty” Longing called Grimes over and motioned for him to check in at the scorer’s table.
Grimes then checked in for sophomore Boogie Carr and then went on defense.
But, getting Grimes into the game was not an easy task.
“We weren't sure if he would get to play or not,” Longing said. “We wanted him to dress out, go through our warm up, be in the locker room, etc... We had talked to the Central staff about the possibility of putting JD in if the game were out of reach at the end. (Central) coach (Brian) Ross and his coaching staff were great in helping us create that moment for JD and his family.”
There wasn’t much action for Grimes on the defensive end of the floor as Central sophomore Gavin Snyder scored on an up-and-under layup.
Ross then called timeout.
Longing then drew up a play for Grimes.
Grimes was set up in the corner opposite the Conway bench, waiting for his shot.
Sophomore Colen Thompson dribbled up the floor and took the ball to the left wing to dump it off to sophomore KJ Hampton.
Hampton dribbled to the top of the key and passed to a waiting Grimes, who immediately drove right toward the basket around a Central defender.
Grimes laid it up and scored his first points.
For mom, Lauren, and dad, David, the moment was joyous.
“When we saw JD get up off the bench and take off his warm up shirt to go check in, our hearts were just bursting with joy for him,” David said. “When he scored, tears started to flow.”
For Laura and David, they weren’t sure JD was going to get to play, let alone score.
“Coach Longing told Laura and me earlier that day he would dress out for the game,” David said. “But we did not know whether or not he would play.”
As for JD, Longing said he told the senior he would get to suit up during the girls game, which Conway won 78-56.
“We informed JD after the first quarter of the girl's game in the locker room in front of the team,” Longing said. “His eyes got real big for a second, then it was time to get that uniform on.”
After JD’s layup, the crowd, his teammates and even Central celebrated in the moment.
“It was great,” Longing said. “Our players were totally into it. One of the best parts was watching how the LR Central team and their coaches were totally into it as well. Wampus Cat and Tiger fans cheering together. Made the moment incredibly special.”
After JD’s bucket, Central went back down the court and failed to convert an alley-oop, which JD rebounded.
JD then drove the length of the court and once again drove to his right around a Central defender and laid it up for his second basket.
Again, the crowd went wild.
JD had another two chances to score, but the ball didn’t fall as Central won 79-57, but in the eyes of many at Buzz Bolding Arena and those that tuned into Conway Corp’s 5 Sports Live broadcast, everyone on the court were winners.
David said JD did not say much after the game because Conway lost, but he and Laura knew JD was excited.
JD’s effort later made it to ESPN, which made JD happy.
“When we later told him that his highlight was on ESPN next to LeBron James, that did get a big smile out of him,” David said.
Conway’s loss pits the Wampus Cats as the Central’s fifth seed and will take on the West’s fourth seed in the opening round of the 6A State Tournament on March 9 in Fayetteville.
