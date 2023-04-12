The Conway Lady Wampus Cats scored five runs late against Bryant, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Hornets won 10-5 in a key 6A-Central matchup Tuesday afternoon.

With the loss, which is Conway’s fourth in a row, the Lady Wampus Cats fall to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in league play. Bryant is 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.

