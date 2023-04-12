The Conway Lady Wampus Cats scored five runs late against Bryant, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Hornets won 10-5 in a key 6A-Central matchup Tuesday afternoon.
With the loss, which is Conway’s fourth in a row, the Lady Wampus Cats fall to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in league play. Bryant is 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Cabot is in first place at 6-0. Bryant is second, followed by Conway and North Little Rock.
“Bryant was able to capitalize on some defensive miscues early to get a good lead,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We mounted a comeback in the seventh, but fell short.”
Bryant out-hit Conway 16-7. Conway also made three errors, which led to three unearned runs.
After two scoreless innings, Bryant got on the board with a run in the third. The Lady Hornets added four in the fourth and four in the sixth to lead 9-0. Bryant’s final run came in the top of the seventh.
Conway’s Katelyn Conrad, Ashley Hales and Akyiah Bunting all scored on a double by Sofia King. She and Aubree Webb also scored in the inning.
Sofia King led Conway with two hits and three RBIs. Also getting hits were Sylvia King, Allie McMillen, Conrad, Hales and Bunting.
Conway will host Pangburn today at 5 p.m. The Lady Wampus Cats will play at Little Rock Southwest on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.