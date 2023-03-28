x

Conway offensive lineman Aaron Smith looks to block for quarterback Donovyn Omolo during action last season. Smith was recently named to the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team for the 2022 season.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The annual Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team was finally released last week with one local player being honored.

Conway Wampus Cats senior offensive lineman Aaron Smith was named to the Super Team after helping his team average 43 points per game last season. Smith committed to be a preferred walk on for the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall after being recruited by many other schools.

