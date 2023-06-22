Former Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball player Kayla Smith will join Olivia Wiedower in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game tonight at the Farris Center in Conway. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Smith was named all-state during the 2023 season. She had 217 kills, four solo blocks, 56 assisted blocks and 38 digs a year ago.
Smith said she’s excited to be a part of the all-star game.
“It is hard to describe the pride and joy of being part of the Arkansas All-Star volleyball team,” she said. “This is a high achievement for me. The opportunity reminds me of all the hard word and dedication I put into playing volleyball and to get recognition for my talent. It’s an honor to get the chance to play with other amazing players form Arkansas schools.
“It will be fun and exciting.”
Smith said she’s been playing volleyball for seven years.
“I started playing volleyball later than most girls,” she said. “I started as the team manager for Carl Stuart Middle School’s seventh-grade team then played years of club volleyball and also made the Conway Junior HIgh and Conway HIgh School teams.”
Conway advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals a year ago.
“Playing for Conway is special for me,” he said. “I had more than just friends. They are family. I am so proud of the hard work that each us has put into playing. Over the years, we have built such a special bond with each other. It has made the greatest impact on me while playing for Conway. The coaches and my teammates will forever sparkle and shine in my heart. Also, I would like to thank the parents whose love and support kept us going.”
Smith played basketball when she was younger.
“I learned I liked watching basketball more than playing,” she said.
Smith ran track in junior high then was a part of the CHS bowling team her senior year.
Smith will continue her playing career at Monterey Peninsula College in Monterey, Calif.
“After two years, I plan to transfer to a different university to continue playing volleyball and furthering my education in psychology and sociology.
“I want to get my master’s degree in psychology and bachelor’s degree in sociology. Maybe in the future, I might go for my PH.D. in psychology. As always, I would love to continue playing volleyball. I want to go as far as I can with it.”
