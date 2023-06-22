Former Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball player Kayla Smith will join Olivia Wiedower in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game tonight at the Farris Center in Conway. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Smith was named all-state during the 2023 season. She had 217 kills, four solo blocks, 56 assisted blocks and 38 digs a year ago.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.