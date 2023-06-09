Editor’s note: This is another in a series of feature stories on the athletes from Faulkner County who were chosen to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games later this month in Conway.
Conway pitcher Preston Prock will represent the Wampus Cats in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Baseball Games on June 23 at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
Prock, who was named the 6A-Central pitcher of the year, made 14 appearances on the mound. He had a 1.36 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. Offensively, Prock hit .338 with a team-high five home runs. He also had five doubles, a triple and 31 RBIs. He struck out only 16 times in 91 plate appearances.
“Preston had a great year for us on the mound and at the plate,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “He earned conference pitcher of the year in a difficult league.”
Prock, who will continue his playing career at Eastern Oklahoma State junior college, said being selected for the all-star game is an honor.
“I think it’s a great honor to be selected and to be recognized not only for myself but for all the hard work each and everyone of us have put in to get this opportunity.”
Prock said he’s played baseball for 13 years.
“Playing for Conway baseball meant everything to me and the teammates I got the honor of playing around,” he said. “Coach Hardin does a great job of helping us grow into someone who is going to put everything on the line for the team. We preach about never playing for ourselves, and no matter what kind of day, week, or inning you have, it all boils down to what you are going to do next. I think that was a great aspect of our final success in 2022.”
Prock was alluding to his team winning the 2022 Class 6A state championship.
Baseball was not Prock’s only sport.
“I played football for just about as long as I played baseball,” he said. “It was always fun jumping from sport to sport year round and having two different types of brotherhoods.”
