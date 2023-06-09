x

Conway's Preston Prock will be playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games on June 23 at Bear Stadium in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Editor’s note: This is another in a series of feature stories on the athletes from Faulkner County who were chosen to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games later this month in Conway.

Conway pitcher Preston Prock will represent the Wampus Cats in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Baseball Games on June 23 at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

