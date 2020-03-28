Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Andrew Coombs as the April First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month.
Andrew attends third grade at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School and is the son of Chris Coombs.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“In just the short time Andrew has been a part of the program, he has done a great job demonstrating respect to his peers and coaches,” Taylor said. “Andrew has improved his putting skills through target awareness games each week.”
Andrew has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program has been improving my putting skills through the golf dodgeball game, it’s really fun, challenging and requires a lot of concentration,” Andrew said. “My favorite core value is sportsmanship because it shows gratefulness to others, and you should treat others how you want them to be treated.”
Andrew’s father has seen positive changes since his son started the program.
“One of the biggest improvements I have seen in Andrew has been his sportsmanship,” Chris said. “We recently went to the golf course. Andrew started and finished the round by taking off his hat and shaking hands with me.”
Andrew is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (respect, courtesy, responsibility, honesty, sportsmanship, confidence, judgment, perseverance and integrity) as well as essential life skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development program is currently canceled, but will soon resume to after school programming.
The after school program meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Golf Center.
If one would like to register your child ages 7-12 for weekly classes, one can find CSI at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 62 years of service to youth and families.
It provides quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay.
To find out more about CSI go online at csiyouth.com.
