Two free throws determined whether the Central Arkansas Bears would advance in the ASUN Conference Tournament or their season would end.
Though not quite the best free throw shooter on the team by percentage points, Stetson Hatters graduate Christiaan Jones toed the free-throw line with 0.9 seconds left in the game to potentially end the Bears’ season in front of the UCA faithful.
Jones, who shot 71 percent from the line this season was fouled on a game-winning shot attempt, which caught Bears graduate Jared Chatham in the air.
One made free throw would tie the game at 74 and if Jones converted, the Hatters would advance to play Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Farris Center crowd collectively held its breath as Jones released his first free throw attempt of the game.
However, it erupted as his shot clanked off the rim, leading to a UCA timeout.
Now, with just a chance to tie, Jones once again released his shot in front of a now raucous crowd.
Again, the ball clanked off the rim, leading to an eruption inside the arena and the celebration was underway as the Bears advanced to Jacksonville, Florida, to play Jacksonville University with a 74-73 win Tuesday over Stetson.
“We got what we wanted,” Hatters coach Donnie Jones said. “We got a foul, and we had a chance. That’s the guy we wanted at the line. Things just didn’t fall our way.”
Had it not been for the missed free throws and UCA sophomore Collin Cooper lighting a fire in the second half, the game would feature a much different result.
The Bears were ice cold from the perimeter throughout much of the game, which at one point they had made just 1 of 17 3-pointers.
However, they closed out from beyond the arc hitting 6 of 11, which was helped in large part to Cooper’s emergence as the game’s leading scorer.
Cooper had a quite tame first half, hitting just 1 of 3 shots in just 10:32 of game time.
However, Cooper finished the game 7 of 13 with 21 points, and hit five 3-pointers in the second half to help fuel the win.
“It’s very nice to have somebody be able to do that,” Bears coach Anthony Boone said of Cooper. “We oftentimes see other people do that against us, and we almost feel helpless because we can guard someone really well and they get loose and make shots. It’s great to see someone do that for us.”
Trailing by 14 with 17:52 left in the game, coupled with UCA’s poor shooting, it felt as though the Bears season was coming to a close.
Instead, the scrappy Bears fought to close the gap to single digits within 10 minutes of game time.
Then, a Cooper 3-pointer closed the gap to five with 6:58 left to play.
Then, after a Stetson turnover, Cooper grabbed the steal and raced to the opposite end for a layup, which brought the Hatters’ lead down to three.
A made Stetson free throw and then an Eddy Kayouloud second-chance basket pulled UCA within two.
The Bears then took the lead on another Cooper 3-pointer, before a pair of free throws gave Stetson the lead back.
For nearly a minute and a half of scoreless play, a Cooper 3 retook the UCA lead, which was soon erased by a Hatter layup.
The two teams then traded baskets and the game was tied at 71 with 1:27 left to play.
Stetson sophomore Stephan Swenson put the Hatters up with 28 seconds left on a highly contested layup.
Down, by two and fresh out of a 30-second timeout, the Bears knew who had to get the ball.
Just as he had done throughout the waning minutes of the second half, Cooper sniped a 3-pointer at the top of the key, which gave UCA a 74-73 lead with 9.6 left on the clock.
“At the end of the game when we were down, we drew a play up for [Cooper],” Boone said. “I really wasn’t thinking he was going to be open. I thought they were going to help off and Eddy was going to be able to slip to the basket, but Collin hit the jets, got open and got a nice look and knocked it down.”
Then, of course, Jones missed the free throws, making Cooper’s 3 the game-winning shot.
Somewhat of an unsung hero for UCA on Tuesday night was Kayouloud, who finished with 17 points, but it was his work on the offensive glass that helped him get those 17 and be largely responsible for UCA’s 28 second chance points.
Kayouloud finished the game with eight offensive rebounds to three defensive rebounds, while the Bears as a whole outrebounded the Hatters 44-28.
Darious Hall also reached double figures with 13 points in the win.
Five Stetson players reached double figures, led by Jones and Swenson’s 13.
The Bears now advance to take on Jacksonville University at 6 p.m. Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Thursday’s game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
