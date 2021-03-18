NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Central Arkansas Men’s Soccer Team traveled to face the Bison of Lipscomb on Tuesday, March 16. The Bears played very strong but were unable to match the counter-attack of the Bison and fell 2-1.
First half – Counter-attacks worst enemy
The Bears started strong and played some good attacking play even though they weren’t able to put a shot on goal. It was in the seventh minute when Lipscomb hit the Bears on a quick counter-attack. The Bears were unable to beat the Bison attacker in a foot race as Lipscomb took an early 1-0 lead. In the 35th minute, junior skipper, Alberto Suarez went down with an injury and would not return to the pitch.
The Bears found an equalizer through Masood Porsa when he finished a wonderful through-ball played by Shuto Yoneno in the 43rd minute. The late goal would send the teams level at the halftime break.
Second half – Strong play with no luck
The second half saw the Bears start the stronger of the two sides, forcing Lipscomb to play more on their back foot. This played into the strength of the Bison, however, but the Bears countered that strength strongly and pressed very high. In the 59th midfielder, Rubyn Gill won a penalty after being knocked over attempting to win a header inside the 18-yard box. The Bears were unable to capitalize on the chance and Lipscomb countered quickly and strung three passes together to find the back of the net on the other end of the pitch.
The Bears continued to press high and create chances, but nothing fell for the side. Center-back and acting captain for the match, Ole Kjoerholt, played very high as an attacker for the latter stages of the match and was unable to find a late equalizer.
Hear from the coach
“Today was tough right from the start. We came out flat and got punished. It was good to see guys come in and lift us but if we want to be successful, we can’t afford to come into matches like that. Now we need to refocus our group and put together a really good week of training and preparation before our next one,” said Coach Ross Duncan on the result.
Up next
The Bears travel to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, the seven-time national champions. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
