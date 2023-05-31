Nineteen athletes and coaches from Faulkner County have been selected to participate in the 2023 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games, which take place June 23 and 24 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
In girls basketball, Conway’s Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith will be member of the East squad. Josie Williams of Conway Christian will be on the West squad.
Conway Lady Wampus Cats coach Ashley Hutchcraft is the head coach for the East.
East cheerleaders include Abbie Beene of Vilonia, Catherine Rayburn of Quitman and Jacey Swindle of Conway.
East football players include Boogie Carr and Aaron Smith, both of Conway.
East soccer players include Will Childers and Jackson Tucker, both of Conway; Nevynn Flynn and Kevin Curia of Vilonia and Lucas Breeding of Conway Christian. Vilonia coach Kevin Perez will be an East assistant.
Preston Prock of Conway will play for the East in the all-star baseball game.
Softball players for the East include Katelyn Conrad and Sofia King of Conway and Silver Mulliniks of Quitman.
The all-star baseball and softball doubleheaders start at 4 p.m. on June 23. Baseball will be played at Bear Stadium. Softball will be played at Farris Field.
The girls soccer game starts at 5 p.m. on June 23. The boys game, meanwhile, starts at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Estes Stadium.
The girls basketball game will be played June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center with the boys game to follow at 3 p.m.
The football game will be played June 24 at 6 p.m. at Estes Stadium.
For our readers, The Log Cabin Democrat will be publishing features on all the Faulker County athletes who were selected to participate.
