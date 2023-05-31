x

Conway pitcher Sofia King was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games, which are set for June 23 at Farris Field in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

Nineteen athletes and coaches from Faulkner County have been selected to participate in the 2023 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games, which take place June 23 and 24 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

In girls basketball, Conway’s Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith will be member of the East squad. Josie Williams of Conway Christian will be on the West squad.

