The Conway Christian-Mt. Vernon-Enola “best-of-three” series will come to a conclusion Saturday with the big gold on the line.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Warhawks play for the Class 2A state championship, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. This is the third game between the two teams this year despite not being in the same conference.
Mt. Vernon-Enola beat Conway Christian 60-41 in the finals of the Mt. Vernon-Enola tournament Dec. 29. Conway Christian returned the favor in the finals of the 2A-Central Region Tournament, winning 52-40 on Feb. 25.
Conway Christian is currently 32-5 and riding a 19-game winning streak. Three of its five losses have come to teams playing for state championships, including Conway, Vilonia and Mt. Vernon-Enola.
The Lady Warhawks are 37-5. Two of their losses came to schools playing for state titles, including Mammoth Spring and Conway Christian.
“We’re excited, and I’m proud of the week we had last week,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said, referring to wins over Life Way Christian, Des Arc and Hector in the state tournament. “The kids are proud of that and excited. The kids are still hungry. We’re going to do everything we can to go get one more.”
Conway Christian won the Class 2A state title in 2010 under current Conway Lady Wampus Cats coach Ashley Hutchcraft.
“We’re familiar with each other,” Lynch said of Mt. Vernon-Enola. “It’s two really good teams. One of them is going to execute and perform and make shots just a little bit better come Saturday. They will be the ones who leave with the trophy we want.”
Conway Christian is led in scoring by Harding signee Josie Williams, who is averaging 22.1 points per game. Conley Gibson is averaging 10.1 points per game.
Brooklyn Pratt is leading the team in rebounding at 6.3 boards per game. Williams is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game.
Mt. Vernon-Enola coach Adam Carlton said playing for a state title is a “great opportunity for our kids.”
“This has been our plan to get to this spot,” he said. “When we got beat out last year, they worked really hard. To get to this spot, we tried to schedule really hard so that we would have tough competition throughout the year, just to get ready for this opportunity.”
A year ago, the Lady Warhawks were playing in Class 1A. They moved up to Class 2A this season and did not miss a beat.
“The top level of both of them are really good,” Carlton said of Class 1A and Class 2A. “I think the middle level of 2A is probably a lot better than 1A was. You take the two teams in the finals of 1A (Mammoth Spring and Norfork) and they could come up and compete with anything in 2A as well.
“Our conference prepared us a lot better than what our conference did the year before this year.”
Carlton said the Class 2A title game is a good matchup.
“Coach Lynch does a great job with his group,” Carlton said. “Josie plays well. Coach Lynch always has their group ready to go.”
Dessie McCarty leads the Lady Warhawks in scoring at 16 points per game. AJ Person averages 15 points while Marlee Raby averages 13.
This will be Mt. Vernon-Enola’s third championship game. The Lady Warhawks have never won a state title.
