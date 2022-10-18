One of the most successful and decorated high school basketball coaches in the history of Arkansas was honored in one of the most unique ways last Friday.
John Hutchcraft, who coached both boys and girls basketball at Guy-Perkins for 40 years, was honored with his name on the new basketball court inside the gymnasium. A ceremony was held Friday night.
“It means a whole lot to me,” Hutchcraft said in an interview Monday afternoon. “I was there for 40 years. I have seen coach’s names on floors before, but it really meant a lot to me to know that the administrators and superintendent was going to do that. I was excited about it.”
Hutchcraft won 2,013 games in both boys and girls combined, during his career at Guy-Perkins. He won 11 state championships and his teams were runners-up 10 more times. His Lady Thunderbirds also won the 1985 Overall State Championship, which was a tournament for all the state champions in all classifications. His last boys team in 2018 won the Class 1A state championship over Izard County Consolidated.
Hutchcraft was also inducted in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He received an award from the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a coach in the 2015 high school girls McDonald’s All-American Game. Hutchcraft also continues to play basketball with the Arkansas Travelers team and the USA Global team in the Huntsman World Games in St. George, Utah.
Before coming to Guy-Perkins, Hutchcraft coached at Grubbs High School near Newport and Hazen High School.
Being able to coach his three children, Ashley Hutchcraft, Charlotte Sober and Jason McGinty, were some of the reasons why he coached so long. He also coached his grandson Wyatt Spires.
Ashley Hutchcraft and McGinty all won state titles for their dad. Sober played on three state runner-up teams.
“The best thing that I remember is about coaching there is was I got to coach all three of my kids,” Coach Hutchcraft said. “That was kind of the highlight of my career, being able to coach those three kids.”
Guy-Perkins superintendent Joe Fisher said the naming of the court had been in the works for some time.
“The Guy-Perkins board of directors and I have been planning the last couple of years to do this floor dedication ceremony for Coach Hutchcraft, but the pandemic set our plans back to this year,” Fisher said. “We could not be more proud of the legacy that Coach Hutchcraft has left with the district, former players and community. This has been a long time coming.”
Hutchcraft said he doesn’t really miss coaching as he is busy as owner of Hutch Auctions in Greenbrier.
“I laugh and tell everybody that I don’t have a boss anymore,” he said. “I really went to school for 60 years. Since I was in the first grade, I’ve been going to the school house. I don’t have to her that 8 o’clock bell anymore, and I don’t have a boss. But I’m also involved with Ashley and watching her team play.”
Ashley Hutchcraft is the coach of the Conway Lady Wampus Cats basketball team.
“I go to her games, and I go to Guy-Perkins games,” Coach Hutchcraft said. “Then I also play basketball a whole lot now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.