One of the most successful and decorated high school basketball coaches in the history of Arkansas was honored in one of the most unique ways last Friday.

John Hutchcraft, who coached both boys and girls basketball at Guy-Perkins for 40 years, was honored with his name on the new basketball court inside the gymnasium. A ceremony was held Friday night.

