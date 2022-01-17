With positive COVID cases once again, few area games were played Friday night.
Conway High School shut down last week until Tuesday, meaning Friday’s road contests against Fort Smith Northside were canceled.
It’s been a struggle thus far for the program to get conference games played as the boys team has played two of the scheduled four thus far, while the Ashley Hutchcraft-coached Lady Cats, who are ranked No. 15 in the nation according to ESPN and No. 13 in a Maxpreps poll, have played one game since Dec. 30.
Games missed, however, have been rescheduled as Conway heads Tuesday to North Little Rock to make up both games which were missed Jan. 7.
Then, on Jan. 22, Conway heads to Northside to make up for Friday’s lost games. Finally, the Lady Cats will make up their missed game against Little Rock Southwest at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Both Greenbrier teams saw their nights sit dormant with those games rescheduled for Feb. 1 at Siloam Springs.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles’ game against Greenwood was postponed and will be rescheduled, but the boys picked up a 61-39 win over Greenwood.
Vilonia and Greenbrier match up Tuesday night in Vilonia.
Neither Mayflower team got on the court Friday, but both look to return Tuesday at Jessieville.
Conway Christian and Quitman got their games on Friday as Quitman won both, beating the CCS boys 59-40 and the girls 53-43.
Conway Christian hosts Hector on Tuesday, while Quitman hosts Marshall on Tuesday.
The St. Joseph girls didn’t its game in, but the boys beat Lisa Academy North 69-57.
St. Joseph travels Tuesday to South Side (Bee Branch).
Finally, neither Guy-Perkins or Mt. Vernon-Enola played games Friday.
Guy-Perkins hosts Scranton on Tuesday, while MVE travels Tuesday to Nemo Vista.
