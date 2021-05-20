FAYETTEVILLE — Effective starting with Friday’s noon NCAA Fayetteville Regional women’s softball game between Arkansas and Manhattan College at Arkansas’ Bogle Park, all NCAA baseball and softball regional games can have full attendance.
Because of since lifted COVID-19 restrictions, the sites for all baseball and softball regionals and super regionals had been announced as limited to 50 percent.
Arkansas’ nationally No. 1 Razorbacks baseball team is expected to receive a regional hosting bid.
The nationally sixth-seeded SEC co-champion Razorbacks softball team, hosts a four-team, double-elimination regional that completes its first round Friday with Stanford versus South Dakota State.
Saturday’s winner’s bracket game is at 1 p.m. followed by the 3:30 p.m. loser’s bracket game.
Sunday’s championship game begins at 3 p.m.
Arkansas will host a Super Regional if it wins this weekend’s tournament.
Arkansas’ baseball team will be allowed full attendance for its final three-game SEC regular season series against the Florida Gators starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium and continuing at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for all games of the softball regional are available now by visiting arakansasrazorbacks.com or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.
Tickets to the entire regional, including every game, are $30 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and younger.
If available, single-game tickets will be made available later this week.
Information regarding the postseason ticket application process for the top-ranked Arkansas baseball team will be sent out next week.
NCAA Regionals begin Friday, June 4 at 16 yet-to-be-determined sites.
Under the NCAA’s new COVID guidelines, masks at outdoor events like baseball and softball are no longer required to wear masks though attending fans who have not been vaccinated for COVID are encouraged to wear a mask.
