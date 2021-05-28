COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ajah Criner took to the track in the 100-meters and 200m on day two of the NCAA West Prelims at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday.
Criner was the lone Central Arkansas track and field participant.
Criner started her day with the first round of the 100m. She placed eighth in her heat with a run of 11.56 and finished 36th overall.
In the 200m, she produced a time of 23.66. She finished her heat in seventh and came in 40th overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.