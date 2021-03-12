Community Service, Inc. (CSI) will be offering a one day spring break camp for participants ages 7 to 12 at the Arkansas Golf Center from 9 a.m. to noon March 24.
Camp will focus on mastering the grip, how to swing, learning to chip and introducing course rules and etiquette.
Participants will also learn about the First Tee Nine Core Values and essential life skills.
The camp will be coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“I’m excited about this year’s camp as we will be introducing some new fun golf games,” Taylor said. “Camp is always a great opportunity for anyone interested in the game of golf to come out and have fun while learning with other junior golfers.”
At the end of camp, the participants’ are challenged to apply the core value learned during the activity to other areas of their lives.
The end goal is for youth to be exposed to the First Tee Nine Core Value behaviors during activities and for them to apply these behaviors both in and out of camp.
Registration is now open for after school programming and Spring Break Camp but there are limited slots so register today.
If one would like to register their child age 7 to 12 for the program find us at csiyouth.com or 501-733-3938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.