VILONIA -- After not being able to stop the Vilonia Eagles in the first half, the Russellville Cyclones did not allow them to score a single point in the second half.
However, they fell short in their rally, only getting within five points and the Eagles were able to hang on for a 28-23 victory Friday night at Phillip Weaver Stadium.
Russellville closes out nonconference play with a 1-2 mark, while Vilonia is 2-1.
The Eagles scored a touchdown on all four of their first-half possessions.
Vilonia got the opening kickoff and proceeded to drive 85 yards on 18 plays, taking 8:17 off the clock.
Of those 18 plays, 14 were on the ground but quarterback Austin Myers was 4 for 4 for 49 yards through the air.
Seth Kirk ran the ball seven times for 40 yards but it was Myers who got the 4-yard touchdown run with 3:17 left in the opening quarter. Noah Newman’s extra point made it 7-0.
It didn’t take quite as long for the Eagles to score their second touchdown.
On the third play of Russellville’s ensuing drive, Jamison Hinsley picked off a pass by Cyclone quarterback Brayden Whitford.
Kirk ran three times for 32 yards on the next Vilonia drive, the last a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0 after Newman’s kick.
Damon Donoho finally made his presence felt on the next drive by Russellville as he ran the ball three times for 28 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards, the second a 25-yarder from Whitford that set the Cyclones up for a first-and-goal at the Vilonia 1.
Donoho easily scored on the next play and Tristan Wheelus kicked the extra point that cut the Vilonia lead to 14-7 with 11:47 left in the first half.
It took the Eagles just under four minutes to respond.
On 4th-and-14 from the Cyclones’ 35, Myers connected with Hinsley for a 35-yard touchdown pass play. The extra point put Vilonis up 21-7 with 8:02 left in the first half.
But right back came the Cyclones who put together an 18-play drive of their own, taking nearly six minutes off the clock.
Whitford completed 5 of 7 passes for 42 yards on the drive, four of those to Trenton Stokes who scored a touchdown on a 5-yard pass with 2:33 left in the half.
But the extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 21-13.
The Eagles managed to score one more touchdown before intermission getting a 32-yard run on a fake punt on fourth down just before Kirk scored a 2-yard touchdown run with two seconds left to make it 28-13.
The Cyclones scored the only 10 points of the second half on their first two possessions of the third quarter.
On the first possession of the second half, Whitford connected with Gavin Graham on a 43-yard pass down to the Vilonia 15.
But on 4th-and-2 from the 7, a false start forced the Cyclones back five yards and Wheelus trotted out to make a 30-yard field goal that cut the lead to 28-16.
After forcing the Eagles to punt for the first team in the contest, the Cyclones got off to a good start on its next drive when Whitford found running room for 14 yards then a 15-yard facemask penalty was added.
Several plays later the Cyclones were inside the Vilonia 10 when Whitford threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brady Burnett to cut the cap to 28-23 with 3:06 left in the third.
The Eagles got a couple of first downs on its next drive before attempting a punt which was blocked by the Cyclones near the end of the quarter.
But as the final quarter started, the Cyclones could not convert a first down which set the tone for the quarter.
As the Vilonia defense stopped two more Russellville drives in the final eight minutes.
