Because so much has shifted for football around the nation, it has allowed the Central Arkansas Bears opportunities to play opponents that they would otherwise not get to play during the regular season.
Saturday is such a case as UCA travels to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on a Football Championship Subdivision dynasty and a school that is riding a 37-game winning streak.
North Dakota State last lost a 33-21 conference game on the road to South Dakota State on Nov. 4, 2017, in Brookings, South Dakota.
Since then, the Bison have torn through every opponent it has faced, with the exception of a handful of close games during that 37-game span.
Perhaps more daunting than the 37-game winning streak, NDSU has captured eight of the last nine FCS national championships, producing NFL talent along the way like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and coaches moving on to coach at bigger schools like Kansas State coach Chris Klieman.
During that nine-year span dating back to 2011, the Bison have amassed a 128-8 record, losing in the Fargodome four times during that span.
Bison fans are likely to contribute to the home-field advantage, but on Saturday, only families of players are allowed, which will cut down on crowd noise.
Also, in front of the Bears is a team that is preparing for this game and this game only this fall.
UCA coach Nathan Brown has talked at length about how his team is preparing for a new team each week, while Missouri State and NDSU are only preparing for Central Arkansas.
Regardless, Bison coach Matt Entz said his team has gone about the fall as it would normally do.
“We treated it a lot like a normal fall camp,” he said. “Really about the first three to four weeks, we tried to install everything that we might use during a normal season. That way our players have a chance to retain and pull it back up when we need it because we know we’ll be playing games in the spring. The last 12 to 13 practices have been dedicated mostly to Central Arkansas. Some of it has been NDSU versus NDSU, especially with our young guys because they need to be prepared and ready to go in the spring.”
As per usual, North Dakota State comes into the game with a group of seniors that haven’t lost much in their careers and Entz said this game will likely be the last this group of seniors play together.
“We’re going to have several of our seniors playing their final game in the Fargodome,” he said. “We’re excited how those young men have responded to all the adversity we’ve had to face over the last five or six months. Those kids have done an unbelievable job getting better, but also helping promote and push our culture here at NDSU, so I’ll forever be grateful to those guys.”
That senior class is highlighted by sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, who has yet to throw an interception in 288 career passing attempts, and is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Opposite of Lance is UCA junior quarterback Breylin Smith, who Entz gave his evaluation of.
“He’s a winner,” he said. “Anytime you have a quarterback coming back that won eight or nine games for you the previous season, I’m sure he’s going to continue to improve. He’s got weapons all over the place. Some things that he does that I think are unique and help them be successful is he is able to buy some time with his feet. He does a nice job of finding check downs, especially when he has to scramble or get pushed out of the pocket. He also has great comfort in their offense. They’re an RPO to throw type of team. He does a really good job of seeing pictures of pre-snap and post-snap and finding those good receivers.”
Entz also gave his thoughts on other key aspects of this Bears team.
“I think they have a great number of skill,” he said. “On the offensive side, they have Winningham and Hudson. Two outstanding receivers. Anytime you have a returning quarterback and a quarterback that’s used to winning, that always causes concern on the defensive side.
“Defensively, I think they play extremely hard. They rotate a lot of players up front. They’re big and physical. I think they have a couple linebackers that do a great job in their 4-2-5 scheme of really playing tackle to tackle. You saw this last week, they do a great job of creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback.”
With Saturday’s game being an important one for both teams, Entz said he’s going to approach this game like it’s the first game of the season despite UCA having played three games already to NDSU’s none.
“We’re trying to cover every situation, every detail to make sure our kids are prepared the best way we can,” he said. “We did some things NDSU versus NDSU so we can continue to see good on good. We can see speed on speed. I think that’s helped us to continue to develop moving ahead. The last thing I’m going to do is sit back and worry about them. I have plenty to worry about with the Bison right now.”
Though this is the only game these two will play this season, unlike the Bears’ home-and-home against Missouri State and Eastern Kentucky, Bison and Bears fans can mark a return trip for UCA to Fargo on Sept. 16, 2023, and a Bison trip to The Stripes at Estes Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
For now, these two teams will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in the Fargodome. The game will be broadcast via ESPN+ as well as on radio at 94.1 FM.
