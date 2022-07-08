University of Central Arkansas' Cody Davenport will have a new role with the Bears' baseball program, as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, according to head coach Nick Harlan.
Davenport, one of UCA's most prolific pitchers in program history, served the past two seasons as director of player development for the Bears. He will fill a role opened when associate head coach Justin Cunningham left this month to become the head coach at Lyon College.
"Cody is a worker,' said Harlan. "He is a difference maker. He knows what it means to be a Bear and he takes great pride in it. He is man of conviction and character that wants to bring the right players to Conway and help them develop on and off the field.'
Davenport was an All-Southland Conference selection who holds school records for most career starts (955), innings pitched (365.1) and strikeouts (272), while tying the career mark with 22 victories. He was an ABCA/Rawlings All-Region selection as a senior and was drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
As a senior, Davenport finished with a 7-4 record with one save and had a league-best 1.98 earned-run average, striking out 95 batters in 104 2/3 innings. He also tossed four complete games, including UCA's opening game in the SLC Tournament that helped him earn All-Tournament honors. Davenport also earned a save later in the tournament that sent the Bears to the championship game.
"Coaching at UCA means the world to me,' said Davenport. "This program has taught me a lot over the years and I feel like I still have a lot to give back to the program. UCA is home to me and my wife Holly and we would like for it to remain home for years to come.
"UCA is a special place and is only improving each year. My goal is to continue to grow the baseball program and take UCA baseball to places that it has never been before.'
Harlan, who was UCA's pitching coach during Davenport's playing career, said he is a perfect fit for the Bears' program.
"I am thrilled at the opportunity to keep Cody and his wife Holly in Conway,' said Harlan. "Both Cody and Holly care deeply about this community, university, and program. My wife Lindsay and I could not me more excited to team up with the Davenports.'
