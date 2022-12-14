I start off saying this: I’m not a Mississippi State fan in any sport, but I’m a college sports fan, a fan of the SEC and a compassionate human being.
A few days ago, current MSU football coach Mike Leach died at age 61 from some sort of heart condition. Last Saturday, he was coaching his team in practice. The next day, Leach was in the hospital, non responsive. It shows how fragile life really is.
I had never met Mike Leach. I had never covered one of his games in person, but I do know one young man from Searcy who was set to play for the Bulldogs next year.
Kyle Ferrie, the All-American kicker from Harding Academy, had committed to play for the Bulldogs next year. He had posted various things on his social media accounts about Coach Leach. He and I text several times after his team lost to Malvern in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night.
When it was revealed Tuesday that Coach Leach had died Monday night, I text Kyle, offering my condolences.
Here is what Kyle wrote on Facebook:
Head Coach Mike Leach has officially passed away due to heart complications. He finally couldn’t swing his sword any longer. He was able to be a organ donor due to being only 61.
So tough because I was so close to get to play for him. What an incredible honor it was to get to know and talk to him. Our conversations will live on forever.
Rest In Peace coach and Hail State.
This is just an example of the many wonderful tributes about Coach Leach that flooded social media since it was discovered that he was gravely ill and probably would not make it.
While perusing my own Facebook account Tuesday night, I ran across a meme that had a quote from Coach Leach about coaching at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against the Razorbacks.
“And Little Rock, Arkansas, that’s the loudest place I’ve ever played,” Leach said in 2017 while coaching at Washington State University. “Entirely concrete structure. It’s as if you had a football game in the neighbor’s basement and all the kids were yelling louder than h***. And you could tell when you were starting out, you could clap your hands and you'd hear it five times. You know, go, go, go, go. Hit, hit, hit, hit. After you figure there's 45,000, you multiply that times five, that equals approximately 250,000 people. Most stadiums don't hold 250,000 people. So 250,000 people is louder than 100,000 people.”
Leach was referring to his time as an assistant coach at Kentucky when the Wildcats lost to the Razorbacks 27-20 in 1998.
That says a lot about the Razorbacks fan base, especially in central Arkansas.
Thank you, Coach Leach, for being an entertaining figure in college athletics. May you Rest In Peace!
