

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, center, is pictured with Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie, right, and Kyle's stepfather Mike McCafferty inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.. Leach died from heart complications Monday night.

 Courtesy of Kyle Ferrie

I start off saying this: I’m not a Mississippi State fan in any sport, but I’m a college sports fan, a fan of the SEC and a compassionate human being.

A few days ago, current MSU football coach Mike Leach died at age 61 from some sort of heart condition. Last Saturday, he was coaching his team in practice. The next day, Leach was in the hospital, non responsive. It shows how fragile life really is.

