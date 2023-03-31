The Conway Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state soccer champions, routed Jonesboro while the Lady Wampus Cats finished with a 1-1 tie.
Defending champ Wampus Cats rout Jonesboro 5-2
- By Log Cabin Democrat
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state soccer champions, routed Jonesboro while the Lady Wampus Cats finished with a 1-1 tie.
Conway led 3-0 at halftime en route to a 5-2 win over the Golden Hurricane.
Miguel Lozoya, Zander Williams and Will Childers each scored first-half goals for the Wampus Cats.
Conway pushed its lead to 5-0 with second-half goals by Ian Booy and Childers.
The Wampus Cats are now 8-2 overall and 4-0 in 6A-Central play, a half game ahead of second-place Bryant at 3-0-1.
Conway’s Dekeria Carter scored a goal with seven seconds left in the match to help the Lady Wampus Cats to a 1-1 tie with Jonesboro.
With the draw, Conway is now 5-1-3 on the season and 3-0-1 in the 6A-Central, a half game behind league leaders Mount St. Mary and Little Rock Central.
“We made one mistake in the first half that led to their goal,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We kept at it and was able find an equalizer with seven seconds left on the clock. It was a thrilling way to tie the game.”
DeStefano said Carter was his player of the game.
“Her constant work up top and she took a chance at the end of the game to get a draw against a team that has kept it close against Central, Bryant and Mount St. Mary,” DeStefano said of Carter. “Other teams will find this team a tough nut to crack. Tons of credit goes to Jonesboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.