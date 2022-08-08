At least two University of Central Arkansas football players on the defensive side of the football have head coach Nathan Brown sleeping well at night.
Returning starters Logan Jessup (6-3, 255, JR, Wynne) at defensive end and Cameron Godfrey (6-0, 190, JR, Spring, Texas) at safety, both All-ASUN selections last fall, are the bell cows of the UCA defense heading into the 2022 season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against Missouri State.
“Those two guys have played a lot of football, Cameron on the back end and Logan on the front,” said the fifth-year head coach. “Both of them are All-Conference players, both have been top five tacklers on the team. Logan has led us in sacks the last two years, Cameron in interceptions.
“So when you have a solid presence in the back end like we do with Cameron Godfrey, and a solid presence on up front with Logan Jessup, that’s where you want to start to have a good defense.”
The Bears’ defense returns five of its top seven tacklers from the 2021 season, including leading tackler Tamuarion Wilson at the other safety spot. Wilson led the Bears with 66 total tackles (44 solos) and had two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a redshirt freshman. Wilson and Jessup are both preseason All-ASUN selections in 2022.
“Tamuarion Wilson (6-2, 205, SO, Bryant) is a talented young man that came from a great program at Bryant High School, and he’s continued to show that here at UCA,” said Brown. “Him next to Cameron Godfrey, to me, is as good a safety duo as we have in the ASUN. And a close third is Tra Green (6-0, 200, JR, Ashdown), a transfer from Arkansas State. He made 6-7 starts at Arkansas State last year before he got hurt and decided to hit the transfer portal, and we were fortunate enough to have a relationship with him and get him on board here. He’s going to be a huge factor in our safety room.
“A guy like Christian Cain (6-2, 195, SR, Northwest Miss. CC) had a huge (87-yard) interception for a touchdown to seal the Jacksonville State win last year. He’s played some big-time football for us. I’m excited by what we have in that safety room. We have some young freshmen who are going to come in and compete there as well, but those four guys are very stable at the safety position for us.”
The cornerback position is not blessed with as much experience but definitely has some options, according to Brown.
“We’re very inexperienced on the outside at corner,” he said. “Now you have a returning starter in Nathan Page (6-0, 190, JR, Austin Peay), another guy who missed all of the year after the UAPB game with an injury. Hopefully we can get him healthy and back to his old self. And Laquez Embry (6-2, 180, SO, Adamsville, Ala.) made a couple of starts late in the year for us at corner. He’s a big, long, physical corner.
“A name to look out for is a guy named James Jordan (5-10, 175, RsF, Little Rock). He redshirted last year but he’s an all-conference caliber talent out of (Pulaski) Robinson High School. Another name to keep in mind is Jaiden Robertson (5-11, 185, FR, Houston, Texas), a freshman who has come in and made an immediate impact this summer in that room. And T.D. Williams (6-1, 185, SO, Hinds CC), he and C.J. Bosket (6-0, 180, SO, Navarro College), are both physical young men that we brought in as transfers from junior college that have made an impact in a short amount of time.
“And returnee Kameryn Cuevas (5-11, 185, SR, Kilgore College), those are three guys that could really put the pressure on those corner positions for playing time.”
Joining Jessup up front on the defensive line are some experienced hands at end and tackle.
“Caden Brown (6-1, 302, SR, Dardanelle) has made a lot of starts for us, he’s one of our more productive interior defensive guys when you break down the film,” said Brown. “When he’s in there, good things happen. He’s obviously an experienced defensive lineman, a guy that has a ton of leadership. He’s really taken on a new role this year, being a little more vocal for us.
“I’m excited about Jalen Bedell (6-2, 315, SR, Greenwood, Miss.), back for his senior year. He’s had a ton of production for us. And in the interior d-line, we feel like we have some really quality depth there. You add Javeon Jones (6-3, 280, JR, Jones CC) and Stephon McGlaun (6-4, 280, SO, Northeast CC), two transfers from the Mississippi juco ranks, along with Drake Bradley (6-1, 270, SO, Independence CC) coming back for another year. We have a ton of talent in there.
“I don’t think we’re as big physically as we’ve been, as far as weight. We’re long, but I think we’re more athletic. I feel like we have more playmakers in the interior than maybe what we’ve had in the past.”
At least four other players should battle at the defensive end position along with Jessup.
“Very excited about David Walker (6-3, 265, SO, Stuttgart),” Brown said. “He’s made an instant impact throughout the spring and summer. He transferred from Southern Arkansas where he was an All-Conference and All-American player at the D-II level. He’s the closest thing to someone like (former Bears) Eric Jackson or Chris Terrell that I’ve seen on our campus since they left. I’m excited about David.
“Marquez Casey (6-3, 250, JR, Jacksonville) has played a lot of big snaps for us and I expect big things out of him. Jake Golday (6-4, 225, RsF, Arlington, Tenn.) will back up Logan. He’s a young end that has unbelievable pass rushing ability. He’s physically gifted. And then you look at some guys we recruited along the way like Jace McCoy (6-3, 260, SO, Miss. Gulf Coast), he had nine sacks in the Mississippi juco league last year. He’s a transfer that’s going to come in and make in impact. Barylre Davenport (6-3, 255, RsF, Chickasaw, Ala.), he’s a guy who’s been here a year, he was a highly, highly recruited player out of the state of Alabama.
“We like the position we’re in at the end spots. I think what’s going to help us on defense as a whole is having a better pash rush, and I think we’ll have that this year.”
The linebacking corps will be led by junior Darin Davenport, who had 31 tackles a year ago in his second season as a starter.
“That linebacker room is definitely led by Darin Davenport (6-2, 225, JR, Fort Smith),” said Brown. “And the football he’s played to this point is obviously going to bode well for him moving forward. Demetrius Charles (6-0, 210, SO, Texarkana) has played a lot of football for us. He and Darin are as solid as they get. I feel like they are really good playmakers, they can really run. We needed to get more athletic with playmaking ability at that middle (linebacker) level and I think we have that.”
Brown said there is a nice blend of transfers and returnees in the mix at linebacker.
“We signed a couple of really, really good transfers in Corley Hooper (6-2, 220, JR, Itawamba CC) and Noah Mitchell (6-2, 225, JR, Pearl River CC),” he said. “Both of those guys had 100+ tackles in the Mississippi junior college ranks, very productive, very good football players. And then guys like Dwain Hunt (6-1, 251, SO, North Little Rock, Ark.) and Kendarrius Moore (6-0, 220, SO, West Memphis). Kendarrius was one of our top linebackers going into the year last year and then the second series of the Arkansas State game we lost him with an ACL injury. He’s back and healthy, so he’ll be in that mix as well.
“And then Jace Benesch (6-0, 215, FR, Hoxie) is a young man we signed out of Hoxie who enrolled early and went through the spring with us and really made an impact right away.
“I love the way our linebacker room is shaping up. I think we have more playmakers in that room than what we’ve had in the past and I expect to have high tackle guys in that room.”
