In the middle of windy, sunny day, the annual Purple/Gray Central Arkansas football scrimmage closely resembled the Bears of the past two years.
The defense dominated early while the offense got off to a slow start as the defense recorded multiple stops to begin the scrimmage Saturday at Estes Stadium.
It wasn’t until a Hayden Ray field goal that finally got the offense on the board that seemed to set things in motion.
But, knowing his offense has started slow the past couple seasons, coach Nathan Brown tried to get it going.
“It’s been no secret that our bug on offense has been our slow starts,” he said. “My frustration is we know that, so we have to generate some energy, some self-motivated juice to get going. We weren’t doing that. We were letting the defense punch us in the mouth and we were sitting there taking it.
“I went over there and tried to light a fire. I thought the offense responded well. I think (quarterback) Breylin (Smith) had a calming presence in that next drive to drive us down the field. We limited Breylin a little bit today and that hurts when you don’t have your guy at quarterback. I thought they responded and that’s what you want to see is adversity in the spring and adversity in the spring to see how your team responds.”
Respond the offense did as it recorded multiple touchdown drives after Brown’s motivation, with quarterback Darius Bowers throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tobais Enlow that marked the offenses’ first touchdown of the day.
Then, sophomore Cameron Myers scored from one yard out. As the offense practiced being backed up to its own endzone, Myers broke a 99-yard touchdown run that perhaps few on the field could have caught him, with women’s track and field athlete Ajah Criner, who was working with the athletic training staff Saturday, being one of the few.
On the next series where the offense was backed up, the defense recorded a safety.
As for that defensive dominant start, it recovered two fumbles, one of which was on a blocked incoming freshman Tyler Gee pitch by defensive lineman Logan Jessup.
Jessup picked up the ball and raced for the endzone for a scoop and score.
Ultimately, Brown was pleased with the efforts on both sides of the ball, and the slow offensive start was put to bed once the offensive line responded to the defensive line.
“I don’t know if we got tired or what, but our defensive line really dominated on the front end of the scrimmage,” Brown said. “They were controlling the line of scrimmage, they were knocking it back, getting tackles for loss. They really had our offensive lines’ head’s spinning. They were just bringing the punch to them.
“I think once we got our wits about us on the offensive line, we did a lot better. We are pretty good on the offensive line. We’ve got some young guys in that second unit that are going to have to grow up fast that are going to struggle naturally, but that first unit got going as the scrimmage went on so that was encouraging.
“If the defensive line would have dominated the whole scrimmage, I would have been concerned. I know how good our defensive line is. We’re eight, nine guys deep of really quality all-conference type bodies and that’s hard to go against every day and our offensive line does that.”
How did Brown assess new faces, particularly mid-year signees Darius Hale and Tyler Gee?
“Darius Hale is enrolled early and he should be a senior in high school right now, but you can really see his maturity,” he said. “He’s got an explosive first step and he’s very strong. The kid is a 600-plus pound squatter and has learned the system fast and is making plays. Then, you look at a guy like Tyler Gee. He moved us right down the field and he should be in high school right now.
“I’m really pleased to see those guys and you see at running back the prospects of a one-two punch that Darius Hale and Cameron Myers can be. Marshun Douglas has been shelved up with a hamstring injury and we held out a couple other guys that are dealing with some injuries. We were limited at running back and those two guys really stepped it up.”
Brown said the scrimmage as a whole was a bit inconsistent, but he did like what he saw overall.
“I think we competed and the guys played hard,” he said. “We stayed healthy and that’s the goal in spring as a coach. What I told the guys just then (post-scrimmage huddle) was you love seeing big plays on offense and sacks on defense, but I thought we weren’t very consistent on either side of the ball at times. The offense had a slow start to the scrimmage and that was a credit to the defense, but there was a lull where the offense really took control of the coming out session and different things.
“Then, we finished up competing real well in the red zone. It was an up and down day on both sides of the ball. I think what you did notice was a lot of new faces, a lot of new names, some young guys getting some reps. We held out some guys today just for health purposes to keep them safe leading into the fall. But, a good day. We competed. It was a beautiful day to come out here and practice and scrimmage. Pleased with the effort more than anything.”
