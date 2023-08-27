x

UCA defensive end Logan Jessup (4) helps bring down a Missouri State player during last year's season opener at Estes Stadium.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

Not only will the University of Central Arkansas Bears send out one of the best defensive ends in school history for the season opener against Oklahoma State, they will feature another one on the opposite side just as talented. Both hail from the state of Arkansas.

Junior David Walker from Stuttgart is one of the most decorated players in school history in just one season, earning six All-America nods last fall, his first with the Bears. He was also one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top FCS defensive player in the nation. He finished the season with 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

