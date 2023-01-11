CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats hit a road block during the third game of the 6A-Central season.
Conway struggled offensively and defensively in a 58-44 loss to Cabot on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 11:37 am
CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats hit a road block during the third game of the 6A-Central season.
Conway struggled offensively and defensively in a 58-44 loss to Cabot on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.
Conway’s only lead of the game at 3-2 after a three-pointer by Matthew Grimes with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Cabot led 13-7 after one quarter.
The Panthers pushed the lead to 20-13 late in the first half when it looked like the Wampus Cats were coming to life.
Conway scored seven consecutive points, including three-pointers by Colen Thompson and Kanard Turner and a free throw by Turner, to tie the game at 20-20 with 1:04 left. Cabot scored a final basket to lead 22-20 at halftime.
The third quarter was the turning point as the Panthers outscored the Wampus Cats 21-12 to lead 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We did not show any resiliency because things did not go our way,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We lost patience offensively. We did not do a good job of taking control of the game. I’ll take the blame for that.
“We also got out-rebounded. We’re normally a great rebounding team.”
Adams said his team had some missed assignments on the defensive end in the third quarter.
“That led to some of their points,” he said. “It was just some mistakes that we normally don’t make, but we made. We just weren’t focused on the defensive end. That end gives us a chance to win games. If we aren’t rebounding and defending, we don’t have a chance in some of these ball games. We’ve just got to do a better job of being focused on that end better.”
Turner led Conway with 17 points. Thompson had 12. Grimes had seven. Ja’Mari Nelson scored four. RJ Patton and Andrew McCray had two points each.
Jarrett Coleman led Conway with 19 points.
Adams said the loss to Cabot can be used as a learning experience.
“When you play in the 6A-Central, you’ve got to be locked in and focused every single night,” he said. “Every game is going to be a hard game.”
Conway is off this Friday and returns to action next Tuesday at Little Rock Central.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.