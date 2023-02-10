The Conway Wampus Cats were in dire need of a victory after dropping two consecutive to North Little Rock and Cabot. The Little Rock Southwest Gryphons came along at the right time.
Conway routed Southwest 84-56 on Thursday night in a makeup game from last week. The game was postponed Jan. 31 because of inclement weather.
“With all the injuries and illnesses we’ve been dealing with, we had some guys who prepared themselves for the game,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “They stepped up and played really well for us. We shot the ball well. We did a better job of rebounding the basketball too.”
Conway made 14 three-pointers in the victory, including four in the first quarter when the Wampus Cats led 18-13. Kanard Turner hit two of them. Matthew Grimes and Kayleb Moody made one three-pointer in the first eight minutes.
In the second quarter, Conway outscored Southwest 22-16 to lead 40-29 at halftime. Xavion Smiley and Riley Sellers each hit two three-pointers in the second quarter to help the Wampus Cats to the 11-point lead at intermission.
“They came in and played with extreme confidence,” Adams said of the team. “They stayed shot ready. We stuck to what we did defensively and rebounded the ball better from the last game. It was an all-around complete team effort.”
Turner led Conway with 19 points. Sellers had a season-high 13 points. Trayveon Safford had 12. Smiley scored 11. Jayden Robinson and Andrew McCray had eight points each. Moody and Grimes scored six apiece. Jacoby Wade had one.
The Wampus Cats played without several key players, including leading scorer Colen Thompson, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter against Cabot on Tuesday night.
“We don’t know when he’ll be back,” Adams said of Thompson. “It may be next week, or it may be the week after. Right now, he’s going through the concussion protocol.”
