UCA Bears’ quarterback Breylin Smith led his team to a last-minute game-winning drive Saturday night to beat the Austin Peay Governors 24-17. The Bears took their first victory of the season in a game characterized by tough defense and offensive miscues on both sides.
The matchup, the first college football game of the season in the country, was played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. and televised on ESPN. While the Cramton Bowl can normally hold 25,000 fans, restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic limited attendance to only 2,000 fans and required game attendees to socially distance from each other. In addition to capacity and distancing guidelines, referees used electronic whistles attached to their belts and coaches were required to wear facemasks on the sidelines.
Coming into the game, both teams faced similar challenges brought on by COVID-19. The Southland Conference, of which UCA is a member, and Austin Peay’s Ohio Valley Conference, both elected to not play this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In response, the teams rushed to put together a non-conference schedule to supplement their lost games. Additionally, both teams had less preparation time for the season and have had to go through daily health screenings and weekly coronavirus testing.
Despite the challenge additional health protocols and conference cancellations created for the teams, the Governors started the 2020 college football season with a spark, as true freshman running back CJ Evans Jr. rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first offensive play. Evans’ touchdown proved Austin Peay’s most successful play of the first half, as a fumble by Governors’ quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall and two botched snaps on punts, hamstringed the Governors’ success throughout the rest of the first half.
UCA had similar offensive struggles in the first half, as Bears’ quarterback Breylin Smith struggled with accuracy and threw two interceptions in the second quarter.
Despite the first half offensive difficulties, both teams’ defenses acquitted themselves well, forcing punts and holding their opponents to field goals even when offensive turnovers left them to defend deep in their own territories.
After the halftime break, the Bears created a spark of their own early on in the third quarter, as a 40-yard opening kickoff return by wide receiver Christian Richmond set up good field position for the UCA offense. Two plays later, Bears’ running back Kierre Crossley broke free on a run up the middle and scored a 34-yard touchdown, giving UCA a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter.
Another Breylin Smith turnover later in the third quarter, this time on a fumble caused by an errant pitch on an option play, seemed to set Austin Peay up to take the lead, but the Bears’ defense held, forcing the Governors’ to punt.
A UCA field goal by kicker Hayden Ray extended the Bears’ lead to 16-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
Both teams’ offenses awoke for the final few minutes of the game. With only four minutes left on the clock, the Governors’ Oatsvall led his team on a two-and-a-half-minute drive down the field and scored a rushing touchdown from one yard out to give Austin Peay a slim 17-16 lead with only one minute and 40 seconds left.
Breylin Smith, who struggled for most of the night, took six plays and one minute to go 78 yards and throw a touchdown wide receiver Lujuan Winningham to give the Bears a 22-17 lead. Smith completed a pass to tight end Sam Camargo to convert the two-point conversion to make the score 24-17.
In a last-ditch effort to get back in the game, Oatswall and the Governors got to within 27 yards of the endzone, but an interception by Tamaurian Wilson in the final seconds sealed the Bears’ win.
Standout performers for UCA included Smith who tallied 283 passing yards to go with one touchdown and two interceptions. Crossley ran for 110 yards on 12 carries, while running back Cameron Myers finished with 76 rushing yards on 13 carries. Winningham recorded six receptions for 80 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Looking ahead, the Bears will look to continue their winning ways on Sept. 3, away at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UCA will only play two home games this season, with their first game at Estes Stadium set for Sept. 26 versus Missouri State University.
