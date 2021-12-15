FAYETTEVILLE — “Joy to the World” isn’t the Christmas tune appropriate this week to the Razorbacks basketball team smeared, 88-66 by the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday at the neutral site BOK Arena in Tulsa.
Even with University of Arkansas fall semester final exams ongoing, Musselman asserted on his radio show Monday night that the 9-1 Razorbacks earlier Monday began a grueling week of practices leading into Saturday night’s game against 6-5 Hofstra Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
“Oklahoma played really good,” Musselman said. “We did not play good. But I think that when you lose a game, the objective is to try to figure out where you have to improve. Sometimes when you win, it’s hard to grab players’ attention.”
All the while the Hogs have these practices not likely exuding joy to the world, it seems essential they keep sophomore point guard Davonte “Devo” Davis playing joyously.
Davis arrived joyously out of Jacksonville as a highly rated but still not expected to blossom until down the road project in a great recruiting class.
Suffice to say zooming from joyful end of the bench cheerleader to 3-position supersub to starting off guard/small forward on an Elite Eight 25-7 team, Devo developed sooner than expected. Davis developed under the leadership of graduate transfer point guard Jaylen Tate, since transferred to Arkansas State three-year letterman guard Desi Sills and fellow precocious All-American freshman now NBA guard Moses Moody.
None returned in 2021-2022. Davis went from filling in last season’s gaps as the high-leaping 6-foot-4 wild card to Tate’s point guard/quarterbacking.
Devo took the role seriously. Too seriously, it seemed as he struggled earnestly.
Devo relayed that his mother and his grandmother wondered what happened to his perpetual smile. Eric Musselman, his coach wondered, too.
“One of the things we talked to him about was play with joy,” Musselman said as Davis began turning his game around. “I thought last year the cool thing about being around him, coaching him, his teammates, we kind of all fed off his energy and enthusiasm to play. He seemed a little more serious to start this year. I think he’s a guy we feed off of his personality, and we’ve seen a lot more of his personality of late for whatever reason.”
Davis recalled putting too much on himself on the early-season point.
“Just knowing that me coming in and trying to do so much, I think I just had a lot on my shoulders,” Davis said. “But now I’m able to just focus on more and be able to do all things and make sure I’m taking care of business as well. I think it’s something that I take a lot of pride in for sure.”
Now Davis was as angry as any Hog following the trouncing in Tulsa even as he scored a career high 26 points.
“I don’t care about myself,” Davis said postgame of scoring his collegiate high. “We were coming in to win and we didn't get the job done.”
The scoring was good but the defense and assists weren’t up to par.
For the two games previous to playing Oklahoma, Davis dished a combined 15 assists versus five turnovers while defending the opposition’s best guard “taking him out of the game,” Musselman had said.
Davis knew postgame in Tulsa what awaited the Hogs this week.
“I think we need some hard practices this week, just knowing that we didn’t play our best basketball tonight,” Davis said. “It’s something that we can put on our backs and continue to work off of and just get better in every single category.”
He said it with a smile. Seems grim times the Hogs more than ever need their point guard joyous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.