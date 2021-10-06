Karim Diao scored the opening goal and the game-winning goal against FGCU in another ASUN matchup to send the Bears to the top of the table.
Diao's goals were enough to help earn him ASUN Player of the Week and named to the CSN National Team of the Week.
The award is the first for Diao since transferring to Central Arkansas in the summer.
Along with the two goals, Diao now sits alone at the top of the leaders in goals during ASUN play with three goals in three matches.
"Karim has been a joy to have on our team and his hard work in training is paying off for the team,” coach Frank Kohlenstein said. “He is a relentless competitor.”
Diao and the Bears were back in action Tuesday at ORU with kickoff set for 6 p.m. and return home Saturday against Stetson for ASUN action.
