SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team closed out the fall portion of the 2020-21 season on the road against Missouri State on Thursday.
Hadley Dickinson was the hero in the second overtime, as she sealed the 1-0 victory over Missouri State.
The first half was a tightly-contested defensive battle.
Lauren Hargus and Anika Sultan were able to put shots on target in the 19th and 20th minutes, respectively, but the Missouri State goalie made the saves.
Sultan added another shot on goal in the 32nd minute, but could not get it past the keeper.
Reagan McCombs made a key save in the 36th minute and stopped Missouri State's only scoring chance of the half.
Missouri State came out firing with two shots on target within the first seven minutes of the second half, but McCombs was up to the task and saved both shots.
Dickinson and Hargus put balls on frame in the 54th and 58th minutes, but could not find the back of the net.
McCombs came up big for the Bears as she made a pivotal save in the 83rd minute to ensure the match went to overtime.
The UCA defense was huge in the first overtime, as it did not allow a single shot from Missouri State.
Laurel Landry managed to get a ball on frame, but could not sneak it past the keeper.
Morgan Rollow put the pressure on the Missouri State keeper within the first two minutes of the second overtime, but the keeper was able to make a save.
After a free kick by Missouri State, UCA made an outstanding counter attack.
Abby Gibson played a beautiful ball from just beyond midfield towards a streaking Dickinson.
Dickinson made a perfect move to get around the keeper who came out to try and play the ball outside the box.
She then placed a shot into the back of the net for the golden goal.
Dickinson recorded her second goal of the season, while Gibson earned her first assist on the year.
McCombs collected her fifth clean sheet for 2020-21.
The Bears return to action Feb. 12, on the road against Stephen F. Austin for the first Southland Conference matchup of the season.
"It was a really good match tonight,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “Both teams had some good chances, but I can't say enough about our team's grit and determination. To be able to make the runs on that final sequence that led to the game winner in the 108th minute was just pure heart."
