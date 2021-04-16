Local and national sports news dealing with issues at the collegiate and high school levels have popped up this week.
The public/private school debate and student-athlete likeness issues cropped up within the state, while recruiting, NCAA’s transfer rule and the NCAA’s response to transgender laws.
The public versus private school debate here in Arkansas that seemingly pops up after each football season was taken up at Arkansas’ 93rd General Assembly on Jan. 7 and was quickly tabled a week later.
Recently, Conway athletic director Clint Ashcraft spoke on the bill saying, “We voted against the (private-public school sports) bill. We don’t feel like they’re fixing the problem. We feel like they’re moving the problem. The problem’s leaving 4A (and) 5A and moving to 6A.”
I touched on this topic in an earlier column, and again, I don’t see a clear cut answer on separating private and public schools from competition.
Then, a couple weeks ago, I wrote a column about Arkansas House Bill 1671 which talks about student-athletes being able to use their likeness for profit outside of university activities.
I’m in favor of it, and so is UCA athletic director Brad Teague, who spoke alongside new Arkansas State athletic director Tom Bowen, University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, UA men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman and UA women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors at the Senate Education Committee meeting April 12.
“It is very important to all of us as you can hear the passion in my colleagues’ voices,” Teague said. “At UCA, it is important for us as well. We want to create opportunities for our student-athletes that other states are doing for theirs. We wish our association had figured this out sooner, but they have not. So, we need to take a stand in our state and be one of those who will provide these opportunities to our young men and women and we want to be a part of that.”
The bill indeed was enrolled by the House on April 14 with 95 yeas and five nays, whereas the Senate voted to enroll the bill April 13 with 34 yeas and one nay.
The bill is now off to the governor’s office.
At the national level, the NCAA will open up recruiting activities starting June 1 as announced Thursday.
All sports from Division I to III will be allowed to once again recruit as normal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, recruiting took a much different form as opposed to years past, which made it more difficult as student-athletes couldn’t visit campuses.
For more information on the NCAA returning to recruiting activities, visit: https://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/division-i-return-recruiting-activities-june-1.
Elsewhere, the NCAA also unanimously approved the “one-time transfer rule” across all sports.
The rule will allow student-athletes to compete immediately instead of having to sit out a year.
The transfer portal was introduced in 2018 and we’ve seen the impact it has made, this just impacts it that much more.
The NCAA may seemingly look like a free agency with this rule being adopted.
The Division I Board of Directors meets April 28 to potentially set this rule in stone.
Finally, I don’t like to get into stuff like this because there are so many dissenting opinions and generally nothing good comes from these discussions, but I feel it is necessary in the fact that the NCAA is monitoring whether or not to host events within states that support the banning of transgender sports competitions.
The NCAA released a statement in which it supports opportunities for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.
Ultimately saying, “When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Arkansas’ ban on transgendered sports on March 26, which if the NCAA deems the state of Arkansas not creating a safe environment, then NCAA events, like the College World Series Super Regionals, likely won’t be held within the state.
I’ll end by saying, whether you agree or disagree with this stance, the NCAA for as many things as they get wrong, have the right to not allow events to take place in certain areas, much like the MLB decided to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia earlier this month.
