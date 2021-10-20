Conway wins 6A Central, Greenbrier eyes 5A West title, Vilonia seeks a playoff spot and district tournaments are underway.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team won the 6A Central Conference championship with an undefeated conference campaign, concluding the season with a straight-set win over Bryant on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats (26-5, 14-0 6A Central) used sets of 25-19, 25-9 and 25-14 to seal the undefeated conference schedule.
Kennedi Wyrick finished with nine kills, while Olivia Wiedower recorded 18 assists, five aces and nine digs and Madison Holloway added seven blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a two-set win over Bryant’s JV squad with set wins of 25-18 and 25-15 to improve to 14-4 overall and 12-2 in conference play.
Olivia Harris finished with eight kills, while Emma Frazier had nine assists and four aces and Kim Quinit recorded 12 digs.
The Lady Cats varsity team travels Thursday to Jonesboro for a nonconference match before state tournament play begins next week.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers won a back-and-forth match at home over Mountain Home to improve to 26-6-1 on the season and 13-0 in 5A West conference play.
The sets went 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25 and 15-6 in the victory.
The Lady Panthers look to conclude an undefeated conference campaign with an all-important matchup at 12-1 Greenwood on Thursday.
Vilonia beat the Russellville Lady Cyclones at home with a 3-1 victory at home.
The Lady Eagles sit a game behind Van Buren for the fourth and final playoff spot as the regular season concludes Thursday at 1-12 Siloam Springs.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles picked up a straight-set win over Central Arkansas Christian and advanced to play Episcopal at district tournament.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles also picked up a straight-set win over Maumelle Charter with set wins of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-13 to move on to play St. Joseph on Thursday in the district tournament.
As for those St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs, they too won Tuesday in straight sets over Cutter-Morning Star to take on CCS on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament.
Quitman beat Yellville-Summit in four sets to advance in the district tournament.
