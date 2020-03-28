Last week’s column was about my favorite episodes from ESPN’s “30 for 30” series.
These documentaries have been made about a wide variety of sports-related topics.
Over the past few years, I’ve found myself watching more and more documentaries, about sports and many other topics.
Partly this is due to nostalgia, wanting to relive things I remember from the past, but also to help learn about things I knew little or nothing about.
Like a lot of people, I recently watched Ken Burns’ wonderful eight-part series “Country Music.”
My father made a career playing music, touring and even going to Nashville in the early 1980s to cut a few records. I’m very proud of what he accomplished.
So, I’ve had an interest in country music since I was a kid.
Ken Burns’ epic details it from the very beginnings and connects a lot of dots from where it started to where it is today. It is well worth the 16 hours to watch
Burns spends a lot of time on Johnny Cash, and with good reason. The Arkansas native weaved his way through much of country music history.
However, Burns’ film pretty much glosses over my favorite, and arguably the most successful, country group ever, Alabama.
But I did get my fill, and then some, of Alabama when I finally got around to watching ESPN’s eight-episode presentation of “Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football.”
Released in 2019 in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of college football, this SEC history lesson was overflowing with Crimson Tide.
Of course, Alabama has by far been the gold-standard in the SEC, if not all of college football, over the past century and a half.
And of course, it was another native Arkansan who dominated this series as well, in Paul “Bear” Bryant.
Bryant rose to god-like status during his 25 years in Tuscaloosa, winning six national championships, but had also served as head coach at Kentucky for eight years.
The SEC series treats the Arkansas Razorbacks like an also-ran, which pretty much we have been as far as football goes since joining the league in 1992.
Who would you guess was the Razorback most prominently featured in the series? Darren McFadden? Matt Jones? Houston Nutt?
None of the above. It was actually Tusk, Arkansas’ live mascot, who was highlighted in a segment at the end of the final episode.
ESPN also has a series they call “SEC Storied” which is basically just like “30 for 30” but geared towards their SEC Network.
One of the best episodes is “Maravich,” which chronicles the life of LSU legend Pete Maravich.
Playing in the late 1960s, Pistol Pete was unlike anything college basketball had ever seen.
He became the NCAA’s all-time leader in points scored with 3,667 and with his average of 44.2 points per game.
And all of his accomplishments were achieved before the adoption of the 3-point line and before the shot clock.
Oh, and he did it all in only three seasons, as freshmen were ineligible per NCAA rules at the time.
