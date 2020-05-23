Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another new signee to his 2020 recruiting class. Matthew Dollar, a native of Central Arkansas, will join the Mustangs this fall.
Dollar played forward and midfield for Maumelle High School in his career.
For all the info regarding recruiting and other news this summer, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow Twitter @gocbcmustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.