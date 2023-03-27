JACKSONVILLE, Fla. _ The Jacksonville Dolphins' offense continued to dominate Sunday in a 12-2 ASUN victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears at John Sessions Stadium.
The Dolphins (18-8, 4-2) completed the sweep with its second straight run-rule victory. UCA dropped to 11-12 overall and 3-3 in conference play after sweeping North Alabama at home last weekend.
Jacksonville's Kris Armstrong had his second consecutive three-home run day, piling up seven more runs batted in for the Dolphins, who out-hit the Bears 11-8, including five extra-base hits.
The Dolphins scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, third and fourth, one more in the sixth and ended it with two more in the seventh. UCA got single runs in the fifth on center fielder Drew Sturgeon's solo home run and Dylan Cyr's RBI base hit in the sixth.
The Bears used four pitchers, with all four allowing at least one run. Starter Charlie Christensen took the loss.
UCA returns home to Bear Stadium for five straight games, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Arkansas State. UCA will face ULM at 4 p.m. Wednesday and begins a three-game ASUN series with Queens at 6 p.m. Friday.
