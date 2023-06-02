JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School is back in the market for a head football coach.
Quad Sanders, who was announced as the Hurricane’s head coach in mid-March, is returning to Bryant as the Hornets’ head coach. Sanders helped Bryant win the last five Class 7A state championships as defensive coordinator.
The Bryant head coaching position opened earlier this week when Buck James left to take over at Conway, another 7A-Central conference program. Sanders was hired during a Bryant School Board meeting Wednesday evening.
“I knew when we hired Coach Sanders that we had found a good head coach,” Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said Wednesday night. “Then when Coach James left, that was the first thing that hit my mind, that it was a possibility they could come back after Coach Sanders.”
Bryant has won 53 consecutive games against in-state opponents. The Hornets were 12-0 last fall as Sanders coordinated a defense that allowed only 11.2 points per game. He was named the high school Broyles Award winner in 2022 as the state’s top assistant coach.
Harding said Sanders signed a contract at Jonesboro for 2023-24 but added that the district was still in the time period where employees can be allowed out of contracts.
“He had kids involved, a wife and family, and being from that area, it’s a great opportunity for a great guy. You don’t want anybody who wants to be somewhere else,” Harding said. “That was an opportunity for him to go back to where he’s been. The timing is not great, but we’ve hit the ground running and we’re going to move fast and find who we think the best candidate is for our athletes and our school.”
Harding said the Hurricane will proceed with its summer calendar while school officials conduct a coaching search. That included a weight workout Thursday morning.
“We met (Wednesday) and put together a short list. We’re talking right now and we plan on hiring someone fast,” Harding said. “We feel confident that we’ve got some good candidates that we’re going to reach out to. I feel real confident going forward. Our kids right now, we’ve already gone through a spot where we didn’t have a coach for a certain time.
“I hate to say it, but we’re prepared. Our staff knows how to handle that. We’re going to keep moving forward with what we’re doing and hopefully we’ll be naming a new head coach here shortly.”
Jonesboro is going into its second season of 7A football. The Hurricane reached the state playoffs as the No. 6 seed from the 7A-Central last season, losing 42-20 at Bentonville West in the first round to conclude the season with a 3-8 record.
Harding said he was busy returning as many text messages and phone calls as he could Wednesday evening and Thursday.
“The biggest thing for us is we want to keep it as normal as possible for our players. We were looking at the locker room (Wednesday) and the numbers are up to around 120,” he said. “The excitement level is there. We’re just going to do our best to keep everything normal for our student-athletes, coach them up and continue on the direction we were headed.”