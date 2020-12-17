In what seemed to be a one-woman show for Central Arkansas, the Sugar Bears couldn’t hang with Little Rock in a 60-50 loss as the Trojans gained four more points in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown.
UCA (1-5) redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw set the tone early for her night as she grabbed a pair of 3-pointers on the Sugar Bears’ two opening positions.
Freshman forward Jayla Cody got the assist on both shots, but from that point on, UCA struggled to get much production out of other Sugar Bears.
An all too familiar scoring dry spell of five minutes allowed room for Little Rock to climb into the driver’s seat as it went on a 9-0 run.
A layup by senior forward Ayanna Trigg jumpstarted a mini run of 7-0 over the next two minutes before the Sugar Bears’ shooting went cold again for the remaining two minutes of the quarter as both teams entered the second quarter tied at 13.
At the start of the second quarter, Outlaw nailed her third 3-pointer of the night as the two teams once again battled in the second quarter with neither giving up much ground.
A pair of layups allowed for Little Rock to take a five-point lead heading into the break as it led 31-26.
Like the two teams had in the previous two quarters, they battled once again as UCA climbed back to tie the game at 35 off a made trey by junior guard Romola Dominguez.
Junior guard Bre’Amber Scott, a transfer from Mississippi State, split her free throws after a Dominguez foul, allowing the Trojans to grab a one-point lead at the 4:45 mark of the third quarter.
That free throw put Little Rock back in the driver’s seat, a position it never surrendered in the remainder of the game.
Scott hit a 3-pointer, split another pair of free throws and scored on a layup as time expired in the third quarter to help build a seven-point lead as the Sugar Bears never registered another point in the third after Dominguez’s made three.
However, just as she did early in the game, Trigg once again broke a UCA scoreless streak as she scored on a layup off an assist by junior forward Lucy Ibeh.
A made layup by Sugar Bear senior guard Savannah Walker off a Scott turnover cut the Trojan lead down to three.
Then, it was Dominguez who brought UCA within one as she also took advantage of a Little Rock turnover from the hands of junior guard Mayra Caicedo.
Fortunes seemed to be turning around for the Sugar Bears, but after a Walker layup, the UCA offense went dry once again, scoring just one point on a Walker free throw for nearly five minutes once again as the Trojans pushed their lead out to nine before Ibeh broke the Sugar Bears’ scoreless streak with 2:14 left in the game.
UCA cut the lead down to five on a layup by sophomore forward Terri Crawford and a pair of made free throws by Ibeh, but Ibeh’s made free throws with 1:29 on the clock were the final points the Sugar Bears scored in the game, while Little Rock got a layup from junior forward Brianna Crane, a pair of made free throws by Scott and a free throw by Caicedo.
UCA shot 36% from the field, which was helped by a 45.5% second quarter and a 46.2% fourth quarter.
Too many dry spells hurt the Sugar Bears in the end and Outlaw was the lone Sugar Bear in double figures as she score 19 on 6 of 18 made field goals.
Crawford punched in nine points, while Trigg added seven.
UCA senior guard Tori Lasker didn’t score against her former school.
Scott led Little Rock with 24 points off the bench, while Crane added 12.
The Sugar Bears look to rebound Friday at home against another in-state opponent as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 5 p.m. in the Farris Center.
