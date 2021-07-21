Logan Dye has been hired as Hendrix women’s soccer assistant coach, head coach Jeff Trimble announced.
Dye replaces former Warriors defender Symone Bennett, who accepted a non-coaching position in Boston.
"We are excited to have Logan join our soccer program and Hendrix family," Trimble said. "Not only will she bring her soccer experience but also leadership and knowledge of one of our important recruiting regions. We look forward to an exciting and successful 2021 season, and Logan will be a big part of that."
Dye will help lead a Hendrix unit which returns eight starters and 16 letter-winners from a season ago, headlined by three All-Southern Athletic Association second team members — forward Mary Helen VanHoy, midfielder Sydney Wagner and defender Julia Dick.
"I am excited for this great opportunity and so thankful to coach Jeff for being so welcoming," Dye said. "I am grateful to be at Hendrix, and I'm ready to help make this a special year."
Dye had been an assistant girls' soccer coach at York (Nebraska) High School since February.
Dye played defender for four seasons (2017-20) for NAIA member York.
In her final campaign, she was named to the All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference second team.
As a sophomore and junior, Dye spearheaded a York defensive effort which each season ranked 31st in the country with nine shutouts.
In her career, Dye totaled nine assists, including four in each of her final two seasons. She helped the Panthers reach the conference tournament three times and to a pair of 10-win seasons in 2017 and 2018.
From York, Dye earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2021 and is pursuing a Master of Arts in organizational leadership.
The Wylie, Texas, native attended Wylie East High School.
The Hendrix women's soccer team hosts NAIA foe Central Baptist College in an exhibition Aug. 24 at Warrior Soccer Field before opening its regular season at East Texas Baptist on Sept. 1. Kickoff for each match is set for 5 p.m.
