The Conway Christian Eagles defense picked off Mountainburg six times, returning three for touchdowns in a 40-0 over the Dragons on Friday night.

The six interceptions by the Eagles is tied for second in a game in state history. Magazine had seven interceptions in a game in 2008. The six is with 1991 Springdale, 1997 Shiloh Christian, 1999 Bryant, 2006 Stuttgart and 2007 Mount Ida.

