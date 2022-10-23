The Conway Christian Eagles defense picked off Mountainburg six times, returning three for touchdowns in a 40-0 over the Dragons on Friday night.
The six interceptions by the Eagles is tied for second in a game in state history. Magazine had seven interceptions in a game in 2008. The six is with 1991 Springdale, 1997 Shiloh Christian, 1999 Bryant, 2006 Stuttgart and 2007 Mount Ida.
“Defensively, we just seem to be playing better every week,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “Half of those interceptions, if not all of them, were because our defensive line and our linebackers were hitting the quarterback as he threw the ball. I say that to say we are getting pressure. They are playing very physical.”
The Eagles are giving up 7.5 points per game in conference games.
Conway Christian is now 6-2 on the season and 4-0 in the 2A-2 conference.
In the win over Mountainburg, Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed four passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Johnson caught two passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Deagan Meeks, seeing his first action since the opening play of the season opener against Quitman, caught one pass for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Aaron Lovelace rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries. Brady Domokos rushed for 41 yards on five carries.
Coleton Loper led the defense with two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Brady Johnson also had two picks. Kade Williams and Domokos each returned an interception for a touchdown.
Loper led the defense also with 8 1/2 tackles and a forced fumble. Garrison Greer had seven tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses.
The Eagles will host Bigelow on Friday night. The Panthers are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play. The winner of Friday’s game will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A state playoffs, which start Nov. 11.
