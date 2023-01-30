Conway Christian held off St. Joseph for a 60-57 win at St. Jospeh on Friday night.
The score was tied 57-57 late int he game when Cooper Ellis scored on a cutback with 1:07 left to make the score 59-57.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely during the afternoon. Significant icing possible. High 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
Conway Christian held off St. Joseph for a 60-57 win at St. Jospeh on Friday night.
The score was tied 57-57 late int he game when Cooper Ellis scored on a cutback with 1:07 left to make the score 59-57.
Conway Christian’s Bryce Keathley then hit 1 of 2 free throws with 16.8 seconds left to make the score 60-57.
St. Joseph had a chance to tie but Max Longing missed a three-point attempt. That led to Ellis being fouled with 0.9 seconds left. He missed the front end of the bonus free throw. Time expired after the rebound.
Ellis led all scorers with 36 points. Miles Dickinson had 13. Deagan Meeks and Hudson Welch had three points each. Jeryn Thomas added two. Keathley had one.
Jake Hill led St. Joseph with 18 points. Longing had 17 points, including five three-pointers. Daniel Trusty added 12. Jake Rappold had six. Ethan Hambuchan had two.
The Class 2A No. 2 Conway Christian Lady Eagles broke open a close game in the second quarter in beating St. Joseph 61-28 on Friday night.
Conway Christian led 14-10 after one quarter then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 25-4 in the second quarter to lead 39-14 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 23 points. Conley Gibson had 16. Brooklyn Pratt added 12. Scoring three each were Isabella Goss and Kate Scroggins. Kara Keathley and Mallory Malone had two points each.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier led St. Joseph with 18 points. Olivia Williams and Kate Nabholz had five points each.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.