The Vilonia Eagles football team had a busy summer, hosting four team camps with a lot of quality teams.
“In that hosting, we had Class 6A teams here,” Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said. “The competition was good, and we competed well. I think we’re conditioned a little better this year. The summer went good. I’d like to think that we got bigger, stronger and faster as well.”
The Eagles went 5-6 a year ago, finishing third in the 5A-Central with a 5-3 record. The Eagles lost to Camden Fairview 30-0 in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Eagles currently have 70 players on their roster after two weeks of fall camp.
“It’s a little low,” Langrell said. “We started out with 90. We’ve had some fall off this summer. We’d like that number to be up higher than that.”
Langrell said his staff strives to keep from having to play many players on both sides of the ball.
“It’s seems like there are always one or two kids that have to play both ways,” he said. “This year, our junior class is really good and a lot of numbers. Our sophomore class is really little, and we only have 12 seniors. If you look at us on the field, it’s like we’re a lot of clones. We’re all the same size. A lot them have the same speed. There’s not a drop-off in other words, so we’re able to have some one-way players.”
Langrell said junior safety Hunter Wells has had a good fall camp after moving from cornerback. Jacob Bullock is playing well on the defensive line.
“He’s a force for us to have to block,” Langrell said. “We’ve got a little bit of quarterback competition.”
The Eagles lost Wesley McKissack to graduation.
Langrell said Carter Massey and Skyler Cole are battling for the starting position.
“They have both pushed each other,” Langrell said. “Carter is a senior this year, and played behind two really good quarterbacks in Austin Myers and Wesley McKissack. Skyler started at linebacker last year as sophomore. He’s pressing for that starting spot at quarterback.”
Langrell said he hasn’t decided if Cole will play defense if he doesn’t win the starting quarterback position.
“The quarterback spot is a high commodity,” Langrell said. “Everybody thinks they can play quarterback until they are put back there.”
The Eagles are hosting Bald Knob tonight in a scrimmage game, starting at 6 p.m.
The Eagles open the season in Week 0 on Aug. 25 at home against Hot Springs.
“I thought I’d be a proponent of that Week 0 game, but it seems like it gets here pretty quickly,” Langrell said. “So you had better be ready.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
