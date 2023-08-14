The Vilonia Eagles football team had a busy summer, hosting four team camps with a lot of quality teams.

“In that hosting, we had Class 6A teams here,” Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said. “The competition was good, and we competed well. I think we’re conditioned a little better this year. The summer went good. I’d like to think that we got bigger, stronger and faster as well.”

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

