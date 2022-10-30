In a battle for the top spot in the 2A-1 conference, Bigelow showed it’s been there before, beating Conway Christian 38-7 at Mission Field.

With the win, the Panthers are the conference champions with one game to play. Conway Christian will be the second seed regardless of the outcome of this Friday’s game vs. Magazine.

