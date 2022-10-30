In a battle for the top spot in the 2A-1 conference, Bigelow showed it’s been there before, beating Conway Christian 38-7 at Mission Field.
With the win, the Panthers are the conference champions with one game to play. Conway Christian will be the second seed regardless of the outcome of this Friday’s game vs. Magazine.
“Bottom line is I don’t think I coached very well offensively, as far as calling plays,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “We didn’t execute well at all. We kept the game plan pretty simple so our kids could play fast and get too caught up in everything.
“It’s just a learning experience. I always say there is no substitute for experience. And that goes multiple ways.”
The Eagles are playing a majority of sophomores this season that went undefeated in junior high a year ago.
“I told them after the game that it’s fine to be disappointed,” Kramer said. “They wanted to win. They wanted to complete. But they are still second in conference. We’re going to host a home playoff game. I guarantee that is a great accomplishment for them to go from where they were to where they are.
“Even to play for a conference championship, most people would have hoped that would have happened this year but realistically not anticipated it. There’s a lot to be proud of.”
Conway Christian trailed 38-0 before Aaron Lovelace scored on a nine-yard run with 7:06 left in the game.”
Haskell Harmony Grove 47, Mayflower 7
The Mayflower Golden Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention with a 47-7 loss to Haskell Harmony Grove on Friday.
With the loss, Mayflower is now 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the 4A-4 conference.
Freshman Trevion Williams scored Mayflower's lone touchdown in the second half.
"Harmony Grove is a really good football team, and they will probably make a run in the playoffs," Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. "We are hoping to send our seniors out with a win this week versus Little Rock Hall."
